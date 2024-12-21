Nick Saban did not appreciate Shane Gillis accusing him of ‘cheating’ on College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit, right, and Nick Saban prepare for the start of the ESPN College GameDay show before the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.

Thanks to the advent of name, image, and likeness, college athletes are now permitted to make money under NCAA rules. But even when that wasn't the case, players getting paid was a fact of life.

While quite a few programs were caught doing exactly that, many more did so discreetly based on extensive reporting into the "bagman" phenomenon. But none of that was happening at Alabama. At least, not according to coach Nick Saban.

During College GameDay ahead of the first-round College Football Playoff matchup between Indiana and Notre Dame in South Bend, Saban did not seem to appreciate comedian and guest picker Shane Gillis jokingly accusing him of "cheating."

"You called him a cheater earlier." - Pat McAfee



"I was just joking around... Is this not a fun show? Is this a serious show? Alabama Jones is very serious." - Shane Gillis



"... That was how we cheated. We developed players." - Nick Saban https://t.co/o4pwKoByhL pic.twitter.com/GXwb9EMhMV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2024

“I’m joking,” Gillis said when Pat McAfee referenced his cheating comments. “Is this not a fun show? Is this a serious show? Alabama Jones is very serious. Get the whip, Indy.”

Saban clarified that he believes in integrity and that Alabama cheated by developing players.

“I do believe in integrity,” Saban said. “I always tried to run the program that way, so players had a better chance to be successful in life. We made more money in the NFL than any other school, 61 players in the league. That was how we cheated, we developed players.”

Gillis responded with a laughing apology, but the seven-time national champion may not be the comedian's biggest fan right now.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Nick Saban did not appreciate Shane Gillis accusing him of ‘cheating’ on College GameDay