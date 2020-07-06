Nick Cordero Dies Of COVID-19: Broadway Actor From ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ And ‘Waitress’ Was 41

Click here to read the full article.

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has died after complications with COVID-19. The actor, who received a Tony nomination for his role in Bullets Over Broadway and appeared in productions of Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Rock of Ages was 41.

