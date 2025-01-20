Nicholls State hosts Marmolejos and Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (9-9, 4-3 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (11-7, 5-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on Nicholls State after Alexis Marmolejos scored 20 points in Lamar's 75-64 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels are 6-2 in home games. Nicholls State is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 4-3 in conference matchups. Lamar ranks third in the Southland shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Nicholls State scores 74.7 points, 6.8 more per game than the 67.9 Lamar allows. Lamar averages 72.5 points per game, 2.9 more than the 69.6 Nicholls State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Brown III is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.4 points.

Marmolejos averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press