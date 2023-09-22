NHL on TNT signs Gretzky, Lundqvist, Bissonnette, Carter to multi-year extensions

In this image provided by Turner Sports, Wayne Gretzky takes a break during the pregame show on Oct. 13, 2021 in Atlanta. TNT and TBS are in their first season broadcasting the NHL and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.(Jeremy Freeman/Turner Sports via AP)

The 2023-24 NHL season is less than a month away as the Seattle Kraken take on the defending champion Las Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 10. This season marks the third year in a row of NHL coverage on TNT, one of three channels for national hockey games this year (in addition to ABC and ESPN).

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced Thursday that its four TNT studio analysts — Henrik Lundqvist, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, and Wayne Gretzky — have all signed multi-year extensions.

Who is the NHL on TNT cast?

Lundqvist, a 15-year NHL veteran with the New York Rangers, will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November. He joined TNT as an analyst after retiring from the league in 2021.

Carter joined TNT in 2021 after working with NBC Sports on its NHL coverage. Carter played 11 years in the NHL with eight teams including the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.

Bissonnette signed with TNT in 2021 as well. He's also a part of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast on Barstool Sports.

Gretzky, one of the greatest players in NHL history, holds 61 league records in addition to four Stanley Cup titles. Gretzky signed with TNT in 2021.

What's new for the upcoming NHL season?

TNT will also welcome a new ice level analyst this season in 13-year NHL goaltender Brian Boucher. Boucher replaces Keith Jones who left to become president of hockey operations with the Philadelphia Flyers. Prior to TNT, Boucher spent the last two seasons with ESPN/ABC.

Liam McHugh remains the studio host for TNT's NHL coverage this season with Gretzky, Bissonnette, Carter, and Lundqvist joining him.

Kenny Albert and Brendan Burke return as play-by-play announcers for TNT. They're joined by analysts Eddie Olczyk and Jennifer Botterill. Boucher and Darren Pang are the two ice level analysts this season and Jackie Redmond and Tarik El-Bashir return as reporters.

