Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

Justin Cuthbert
·1 min read
TORONTO, ON - MAY 14: Tampa Bay Lightning Center Nicholas Paul (20) celebrates his goal during the first period of the Round 1 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14, 2022, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Maple Leafs once again fell short in the first round. (Getty)

The Toronto Maple Leafs stood toe to toe with the biggest and baddest.

And wound up being narrowly outpointed.

Though not for a lack of trying, the Maple Leafs' decades-run of futility was extended in Game 7 on Saturday night versus the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nick Paul's two goals proved to be their difference in a 2-1 victory, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stymied Leafs shooters, with 24 saves, extending his remarkable run of form in elimination scenarios.

Morgan Rielly had the only goal for Toronto, while Jack Campbell made 29 stops in the loss.

Tampa Bay will move on to meet their state rival Florida Panthers in Round 2.

Toronto is now 18 years between postseason series wins.

More to come.

