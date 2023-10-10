NHL season openers: Times, TV, streaming, matchups as Connor Bedard makes debut

The NHL opens the 2023-24 season Tuesday night with three games, including one final nod to last season and a look at its long-term future.

In the final game of the night, the Vegas Golden Knights, championship rings already in hand, will raise their Stanley Cup banner and start about the business of defending the franchise's first title in their opener against the Seattle Kraken.

But most eyes will be on the middle game, when Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard makes his much-anticipated NHL regular-season debut. Considered the best prospect since Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, Bedard will face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Nashville Predators in the first game of the night.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

A closer look at the opening night of the NHL's 2023-24 regular season:

When are the games on the NHL's opening night for the 2023-24 season?

There are three games (all times ET):

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, 8 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights, 10:30 p.m.

How can I watch the NHL's opening night games?

All three games will be shown on ESPN. The network's NHL studio show, The Point, will begin at 5 p.m. ET. Host Steve Levy will be joined by analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban.

How can I stream the NHL's opening night games?

All three games can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN and ESPN+.

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: What to know

This would have been a matchup between Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nashville's Juuse Saros, but Vasilevskiy had back surgery and Jonas Johansson will get the start. This will be a good test of how the Lightning will handle being without their star netminder for two months. New Predators general manager Barry Trotz brought in coach Andrew Brunette and center Ryan O'Reilly to improve the offense. The Lightning are missing Alex Killorn, Ross Colton, Pat Maroon and Corey Perry from the team that was knocked out in the first round after three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: What to know

Bedard, 18, has been considered a generational prospect for years. So it's appropriate that his first NHL regular-season game will be against Penguins star Sidney Crosby, another generational talent. Bedard has an elite shot and stickhandling skills. The Penguins changed their look after their playoff streak ended, but still revolve around veterans Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. New GM Kyle Dubas added Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson and Cup winner Reilly Smith, plus reworked the unproductive bottom six forward group.

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights: What to know

This is a meeting of the two most recent NHL expansion teams. The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in their sixth season and the Kraken made the playoffs in their second season, then upset the Colorado Avalanche in the first round. Vegas kept most of its roster intact, outside Smith. The teams will also meet in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2024 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL opening night: Game times, TV, streaming for Connor Bedard debut