NHL Roundup: Golden Knights clinch No. 1 seed with OT victory over Avalanche

Golden Knights clinch No. 1 seed with OT victory over Avalanche

Alex Tuch's overtime winner clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the Vegas Golden Knights. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images) More

In a matchup between the two popular favourites from the West, the Vegas Golden Knights edged the Colorado Avalanche in overtime with a 4-3 victory to clinch the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Alex Tuch scored the overtime winner, beating Philipp Grubauer with a well-placed shot off the wing to secure the win.

Alex Tuch with the snipe in OT, Vegas earns first seed in the Western Conference pic.twitter.com/eJJkqWUNUs — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) August 8, 2020

Vegas will now face the upstart Chicago Blackhawks as a result of the victory. Chicago entered the tournament as the No. 12 seed but upset a favoured Edmonton club led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in four games.

Colorado is now the West’s No. 2 seed and will face the Arizona Coyotes.

coLorado avaLanche — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 8, 2020

Werenski reportedly to undergo MRI, status uncertain for Game 5

If blowing a 3-0 lead during the final four minutes of Game 4 wasn’t bad enough for the Columbus Blue Jackets, it’s beginning to look a whole lot worse.

Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski reportedly underwent an MRI after leaving Game 4 with an undisclosed injury. Werenski’s status is unknown for Sunday’s elimination game against the Maple Leafs.

The 23-year-old led all defencemen with 20 goals during the regular season and has logged over 26 minutes per game during the playoff qualifier series.

We’ll keep you posted on Werenski’s status but no update has been provided by the team.

