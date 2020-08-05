NHL Roundup: Panthers stave off elimination

We’re back! The NHL continues the 2019-20 playoff qualifiers after a four-month break and we’ll be here to capture all the action from every game.

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editors Arun Srinivasan and Kyle Cantlon keep you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and anything else you need to know.

Panthers stave off elimination

A two-minute offensive barrage is all that kept the Florida Panthers alive, but sometimes that’s all it takes.

Florida, trailing 2-0 in the series to New York entering Wednesday’s game, failed to break down its opponent’s conservative defensive scheme for the majority of the series and looked likely to be the second team heading home from Toronto.

But Mike Hoffman gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead 41 seconds into the final frame. After the team worked the puck around with expert precision, he wired a one-timer home from inside the faceoff circle.

HOFF is the MAN! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZMrf0BEUzQ — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 5, 2020

Brian Boyle would follow up with an insurance goal just over two minutes later, and the Panthers held on for a 3-2 win to stay alive. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

