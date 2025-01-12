NHL roundup: Devils score OT power-play goal to beat Lightning 3-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Stefan Noesen scored a power-play goal in overtime and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday night.

Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey, which was coming off a 1-4-1 road trip since a 4-2 win over Carolina at home on Dec. 27. Markstrom is 21-8-3 in his first season with the Devils.

Noesen got his 17th goal 3:19 into the extra session with Nick Paul in the penalty box for tripping. Jesper Bratt had two assists in New Jersey’s sixth straight victory at home.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay.

Palat opened the scoring at 8:09 of the first period with his 10th goal, assisted by Dougie Hamilton and Bratt.

Hedman tied it with his sixth at 9:57.

Hughes whipped a high shot past Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy at 15:16 of the second to put New Jersey ahead 2-1 with his 17th goal.

But after the Lightning failed to convert on two power-play chances early in the third, Kucherov scored his 18th on a breakaway at 8:05.

Vasilevskiy finished with 23 saves.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Saturday:

---

BRUINS 4 PANTHERS 3 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal with two seconds left in overtime and Boston snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Florida.

It was the second goal of the day for Pastrnak, who has six in his last five games. He also had an assist. Morgan Geekie also had a goal and assist, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 39 shots for the Bruins, who entered having scoring one goal or fewer in four of their past six games.

Sam Reinhart scored twice for Florida, including the tying goal with just two seconds left in regulation.

Oliver Wahlstrom had given Boston a 3-2 lead with his first goal for the Bruins, just a couple minutes after Reinhart’s tying goal 43 seconds into the third.

Evan Rodrigues got a power-play goal for Florida in the first that snapped his 15-game goal drought. Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves.

---

SENATORS 5 PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shane Pinto scored two special teams goals in the first period, Leevi Merilainen stopped 30 shots and Ottawa beat Pittsburgh.

Pinto beat Alex Nedeljokvic on the power play just over five minutes into the game then added a short-handed goal in the waning moments of the opening period as the Senators won for the second time in their last eight games.

Tyler Kleven, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators. Claude Giroux added three assists as Ottawa won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh.

Nedeljokvic was pulled midway through the second period after stopping just 12 of the 17 shots he faced. Kleven’s goal 3:16 into the game on a blast from the point marked the 10th time this season that the Penguins have allowed a score on an opponent’s initial shot.

---

KRAKEN 6 SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored twice in the third period, Joey Daccord made 33 saves and Seattle overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Buffalo.

Oliver Bjorkstrand gave Seattle the lead on a scramble in front of the net at 3:08 of the third. Kakko scored 38 seconds later, and added another goal on a power play 1:40 after that.

Andre Burakovsky, Ryker Evans and Brandon Tanev also scored to help the Kraken snap a four-game skid. Chandler Stephenson, Joshua Mahura and Jared McCann each had two assists.

The Kraken scored six straight goals after Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead in the first period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 24 shots for Buffalo.

---

CANUCKS 3 MAPLE LEAFS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and the seventh of his career, Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Vancouver beat Toronto.

Brock Boeser and Kiefer Sherwood also scored goals while Tyler Myers had two assists for Vancouver, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Dennis Hildeby stopped 15 shots for the Leafs, who were coming off Thursday’s 6-3 road loss in Carolina that snapped a five-game winning streak.

Boeser put Vancouver up 1-0 just 31 seconds into the game when he tipped in the game’s first shot off a Myers effort from the point.

Hughes doubled Vancouver’s lead late in the second period on a delayed penalty before Sherwood made it 3-0 early in the third.

---

FLYERS 6 DUCKS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Ersson made 22 saves for his second shutout of the season and Philadelphia beat Anaheim in Cutter Gauthier’s first visit to Philadelphia since being traded to the Ducks a year ago.

Drafted fifth overall by Philadelphia in 2022, Gauthier told the Flyers he didn’t want to play for the team, which brought out an energized, sellout crowd that booed or chanted every time he stepped on the ice.

Ersson had his seventh career shutout to help Philadelphia snap a four-game losing streak. Morgan Frost, Jaime Drysdale, Owen Tippett, Ryan Poehling, Matvei Michkov and Garnet Hathaway scored.

John Gibson made 24 saves for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost three straight.

---

BLUE JACKETS 2 BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger scored, and Jet Greaves narrowly missed his first career shutout as Columbus beat St. Louis for their fourth win in a row.

Fantilli notched his third goal during Columbus’ longest winning streak of the season when he got open in front of the net and Kirill Marchenko feathered a pass to him with 4:22 remaining in the first period.

Sillinger, who missed the Blue Jackets’ last game with an illness, made it 2-0 on a power-play goal with 3:09 left in the second period.

Colton Parayko scored with 10.5 seconds left to prevent the shutout by Greaves, who was recalled from American Hockey League to make his 15th career start. He made 31 saves.

Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots for St. Louis before being pulled for an extra skater with about four minutes left.

---

JETS 3 AVALANCHE 0

WINNIPEG, Man. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots for his sixth shutout of the season as Winnipeg beat Colorado.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who are 2-1-2 in their eight-game homestand.

Hellebuyck had 10 saves in the first period, five in the second and seven in the third to get his NHL-leading 25th win of the season and 301st of his career. The shutout was the 43rd of his career.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 26 saves for Colorado, which finished off a three-game road trip at 1-2-0.

Hellebuyck has shut out the Avalanche in three consecutive regular-season games, dating back to April 13 last year, Nov. 7 and the latest.

---

OILERS 4 BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Hyman scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and Edmonton beat Chicago.

Adam Henrique, Corey Perry and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers, who closed out a 3-1 road trip. Leon Draisaitl had two assists.

Chicago lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Connor Bedard’s career-high point streak was stopped at nine games.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who beat the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton on Oct. 12.

---

STARS 2 CANADIENS 1 (SO)

MONTREAL (AP) — Jason Robertson scored the shootout winner to lift surging Dallas past Montreal for their seventh consecutive victory.

Robertson scored the only goal of the shootout while goalie Jake Oettinger stopped Patrik Laine, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.

Oettinger made 30 saves and Jamie Benn scored in regulation for Dallas. The Stars snapped Montreal’s three-game winning streak.

Sam Montembeault made 34 saves for Montreal, which lost for only the third time in 12 games.

The Associated Press