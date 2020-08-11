NHL Roundup: Joonas Korpisalo, Seth Jones set NHL records in 5OT loss to Lightning

We’re back! The NHL continues the 2019-20 playoff qualifiers after a four-month break and we’ll be here to capture all the action from every game.

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editor Arun Srinivasan keeps you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and anything else you need to know.

Lightning defeat Blue Jackets in 5 OT, Korpisalo, Jones set NHL records

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 11: Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes the save against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third overtime period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 11, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) More

Joonas Korpisalo and Seth Jones set NHL records during Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it was all for naught, in a five-overtime loss.

Brayden Point won it for the Lightning at the 10:27 mark of the fifth overtime session, finishing the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

Korpisalo set an NHL record for most saves made in a playoff game, since the league started keeping track of the stat in 1955-56. He finished with 85 saves on 88 shot attempts.

Jones also set a record, logging 65 minutes and six seconds of time, the most minutes ever played during an NHL playoff game.

Joonas Korpisalo of the @BlueJacketsNHL has made 74 saves, eclipsing Kelly Hrudey’s 73 from the “Easter Epic” for the highest single-game total since 1955-56 when shots on goal were officially tracked. https://t.co/jUyXnqejLQ #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/uXZinQCWrI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 12, 2020

Seth Jones has set a new record for one game -- 63:55 and counting — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 12, 2020

This was the longest game in both the Blue Jackets and Lightning’s franchise histories.

The longest game in NHL history happened on March 23, 1936, where Mud Bruteneau scored the winner for the Red Wings against the Montreal Maroons in the sixth overtime period, with the game stopping after 176 minutes and 30 seconds.







Bruins-Hurricanes postponed until Wednesday

As a result of the Blue Jackets-Lightning game going into fifth overtime - and possibly beyond, at time of this writing - Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series, which was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, has been postponed to Wednesday.

Due to the length of the Lightning-Blue Jackets game, Game 1 between the @NHLBruins and @Canes – originally scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET today – has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 11:00 a.m. ET. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 12, 2020

Tkachuk, Perry drop the gloves, Flames take lead on Dube’s brace

We have our first fight of the first round, between two somewhat unlikely combatants.

Stars forward Corey Perry and Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk dropped the gloves in the first period, agreeing to square off at the faceoff circle, before getting into a spirited tilt.

Tkachuk got the best of Perry in a competitive tilt, and while Perry’s scoring profile has dropped off in recent years, many couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the Flames’ star and a younger version of the 35-year-old.

Aside from the fight, a hockey game broke out and Dillon Dube’s two first-period goals have given the Flames a 2-0 lead. His second goal in particular is worth a few rewatches.

Dillon Dube goes for a rush, powers past Ondrej Sekera, then Anton Khudobin to score and get the #Flames ahead of the #Stars 2-0! pic.twitter.com/FExnjOYrRd — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) August 11, 2020

