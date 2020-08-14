NHL Roundup: Avalanche topple Coyotes in thriller

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editors Arun Srinivasan and Kyle Cantlon keep you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and everything else you need to know from Friday’s Stanley Cup playoffs slate.

Avalanche topple Coyotes in thriller

Nathan MacKinnon looked like the best player left in the playoffs during a 3-2 victory for the Colorado Avalanche over the Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images) More

In the absence of Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews, some wondered what the NHL would do with a perceived lack of high-end star power.

Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will quiet all of those fears.

MacKinnon looked like the best player standing in the tournament, and quite possibly, the best player alive during Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Coyotes.

The Hart Trophy finalist scored the opening goal of the game, receiving a pass from Gabriel Landeskog before rocketing in on goal, separating from the Coyotes’ defense and wiring a pin-point shot under Darcy Kuemper’s glove for the opening goal. The highlight is much cooler than the description.

And the crowd would have gone wild if they were there!!!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/PYA2jD3rD7 — x-Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) August 14, 2020

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Avalanche as the normally sound Samuel Girard accidentally scored an own goal, credited to Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.

Tyson Jost and Michael Grabner traded second-period markers, before Andre Burakovsky notched the game-winner in the third period, benefiting from some good fortune.

Nazem Kadri, who was the best player in Game 1, saw his shot ricochet off a defender and right into Burakovsky’s path, who promptly fired the puck into the open cage, almost missing the net.

