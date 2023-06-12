Report: Rangers expected to name Peter Laviolette as next head coach

Barring a last-minute change of direction, it looks like Laviolette is heading to NYC to take the reigns behind the Rangers bench.

Soon-to-be-named Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette wasn't unemployed for long. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The New York Rangers appear to be zeroing in on their next bench

boss.

According to a report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Peter Laviolette is expected to be named the franchise's 37th head coach.

There is word this afternoon the NYR and Peter Laviolette are gaining momentum. Nothing is done until it’s done, but, barring a swerve, looking like Laviolette as next Rangers head coach. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 12, 2023

The 58-year-old most recently coached the Washington Capitals for three seasons before the club opted against renewing his contract this past April, with the two sides mutually agreeing to part ways.

Laviolette coached Washington to a 35-37-10 record this season, the club's worst record since 2006-07 — Alex Ovechkin's sophomore campaign — as the Capitals missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

The news follows months of speculation on who would succeed Gerard Gallant after a tumultuous conclusion to his time behind the Rangers bench. One of the most compelling names linked to the job was Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, but the two-time Stanley Cup winner kiboshed those whispers last month by reaffirming his commitment to Pittsburgh.

Instead, It looks like it'll be Laviolette who takes over a Rangers squad reeling after failing to follow up on the promise of an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2022. The Rangers also struggled mightily beneath the hood under the tutelage of Gallant, breaking below even with a 49.5 expected goals for percentage during the regular season, ranking 19th league-wide, and oftentimes finding themselves highly reliant on the sensational play of star netminder Igor Shesterkin.

That reliance was only further exacerbated during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs when the club failed to take advantage of an early series lead and spectacular goaltending en route to a seven-game series loss to their Hudson River rival New Jersey Devils.

Laviolette will head to a Rangers side that seems poised to look a little different by the time September rolls around. Both of the club's marquee trade deadline pickups in Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko are pending UFAs and appear unlikely to re-up with the club, while key RFAs Alexis Lafreniere and K'Andre Miller will be due for raises this summer.