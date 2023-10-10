NHL predictions, Stanley Cup picks and hot takes for the 2023-24 season

A wild summer is behind us, the preseason is officially in the books and the puck is set to drop on the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

The new season starts with a tripleheader on Tuesday, highlighted by Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard making his NHL debut against Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before the games begin for real, we asked our staff of experts for their predictions on some of the biggest storylines across the NHL. Our panel consists of Nick Ashbourne, Arun Srinivasan, Anthony Petrielli, James O'Brien, Jacob Stoller, Jori Negin-Shecter, Thomas Williams and Kyle Cantlon.

Here's how they see the year unfolding:

Which team will cause the most off-ice drama?

Nick: Oilers

Arun: Blue Jackets

Anthony: Blue Jackets

James: Blue Jackets

Jacob: Canucks

Jori: Canucks

Thomas: Hurricanes

Kyle: Canucks

Who will be the "breakout" player of the year?

Nick: Owen Power

Arun: Noah Cates

Anthony: JJ Peterka

James: Owen Power

Jacob: Arthur Kaliyev

Jori: Arthur Kaliyev

Thomas: Gabriel Vilardi

Kyle: Quinton Byfield

Will Bedard score over or under 31.5 goals this season?

Nick: Over

Arun: Over

Anthony: Over

James: Over

Jacob: Under

Jori: Over

Thomas: Over

Kyle: Over

Who will be the best rookie not named Connor Bedard?

Nick: Logan Cooley

Arun: Matthew Knies

Anthony: Adam Fantilli

James: Logan Cooley

Jacob: Logan Cooley

Jori: Adam Fantilli

Thomas: Devon Levi

Kyle: Logan Cooley

What team does Patrick Kane sign with?

Nick: Sabres

Arun: Rangers

Anthony: Buffalo

James: Panthers

Jacob: Sabres

Jori: Sabres

Thomas: Sabres

Kyle: Devils

Which offseason signee will have the biggest impact with their new team?

Nick: Joonas Korpisalo (for better or worse)

Arun: Matt Duchene

Anthony: Tyler Bertuzzi

James: Matt Duchene

Jacob: Dmitry Orlov

Jori: Vladimir Tarasenko

Thomas: Matt Duchene

Kyle: Erik Karlsson

Who scores more goals this season, Matthews or McDavid?

Will Auston Matthews, left, and Connor McDavid, right, earn major NHL awards in 2023-24? (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nick: McDavid

Arun: McDavid

Anthony: Matthews

James: McDavid

Jacob: Matthews

Jori: Matthews

Thomas: McDavid

Kyle: Matthews

Who will be the most surprising team this season?

Nick: Coyotes

Arun: Sabres

James: Red Wings

Jacob: Flames

Jori: Sabres

Thomas: Flyers

Who will be the most disappointing team this season?

Nick: Panthers

Arun: Penguins

James: Penguins

Jacob: Kings

Jori: Kraken

Thomas: Lightning

Who will be the most impactful player traded this season?

Nick: Travis Konecny

Arun: Logan Couture

Anthony: Elias Lindholm

James: Elias Lindholm

Jacob: Matt Dumba

Jori: Brock Boeser

Thomas: Travis Konecny

Kyle: Carter Hart

What's your hottest take entering the season?

Nick: The Arizona Coyotes will win 40+ games for the first time since 2011-12

Arun: Gary Bettman will publicly berate and force Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo into selling his team after failing to secure a professional-caliber arena for the 2024-25 season

Anthony: Every team that made the playoffs in the East last season will make it again this season

James: The salary cap won't go up as much as expected

Jacob: The Sabres will make the playoffs

Jori: The Flames finish the season with home ice in the Pacific

Thomas: The Bruins will finish last in the Atlantic

Kyle: The Coyotes will sneak into the playoffs

Who will be the first NHL coach fired this season?

Nick: Dean Evason

Arun: Craig Berube

Anthony: Craig Berube

James: Craig Berube

Jacob: Lane Lambert

Jori: D.J. Smith

Thomas: D.J. Smith

Kyle: Craig Berube

Who will win the Jack Adams?

Nick: Don Granato

Arun: Don Granato

Anthony: Andrew Brunette

James: Rod Brind'Amour

Jacob: Don Granato

Jori: Don Granato

Thomas: Rick Tocchet

Kyle: Lindy Ruff

Who will win the Calder Trophy?

Unanimous: Connor Bedard

Who will win the Vezina Trophy?

Nick: Jake Oettinger

Arun: Igor Shesterkin

Anthony: Ilya Sorokin

James: Igor Shesterkin

Jacob: Jake Oettinger

Jori: Igor Shesterkin

Thomas: Ilya Sorokin

Kyle: Igor Shesterkin

Who will lead the league in points?

Nick: Connor McDavid

Arun: Connor McDavid

Anthony: Connor McDavid

James: Connor McDavid

Jacob: Connor McDavid

Jori: Connor McDavid

Thomas: Connor McDavid

Kyle: Mitch Marner

Who will lead the league in goals?

Nick: Connor McDavid

Arun: Connor McDavid

Anthony: David Pastrnak

James: Connor McDavid

Jacob: Connor McDavid

Jori: Auston Matthews

Thomas: Leon Draisaitl

Kyle: Leon Draisaitl

Who will win the Hart Trophy as league MVP?

Nick: Connor McDavid

Arun: Connor McDavid

Anthony: Connor McDavid

James: Connor McDavid

Jacob: Connor McDavid

Jori: Connor McDavid

Thomas: Jack Hughes

Kyle: Jack Hughes

What team will finish in dead last?

Nick: Sharks

Arun: Sharks

Anthony: Sharks

James: Sharks

Jacob: Ducks

Jori: Sharks

Thomas: Sharks

Kyle: Sharks

It would be a surprise if the Sharks weren't one of the NHL's worst teams this season. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

What team will win the Presidents' Trophy?

Nick: Devils

Arun: Oilers

Anthony: Hurricanes

James: Oilers

Jacob: Avalanche

Jori: Maple Leafs

Thomas: Devils

Kyle: Maple Leafs

Stanley Cup prediction

Nick: Rangers over Avalanche

Arun: Leafs over Oilers

Anthony: Avalanche over Hurricanes

James: Hurricanes over Avalanche

Jacob: Hurricanes over Avalanche

Jori: Hurricanes over Oilers

Thomas: Stars over Devils

Kyle: Oilers over Hurricanes