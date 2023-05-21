NHL playoffs: Matthew Tkachuk scores second consecutive OT winner, Panthers go up 2-0
For the second consecutive game, the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime as Matthew Tkachuk notched the game-winning goal one minute and 51 seconds into the extra frame, taking a 2-0 series lead.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi took a penalty in overtime after an Antti Raanta save led to a sprawling rebound and Kotkaniemi hooked Josh Mahura to save a goal. Tkachuk was left alone in front of the net, completing a tic-tac-toe play with linemates Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett for the game-winner.
Jalen Chatfield scored the game’s opening goal just under two minutes into the first period for the Hurricanes, redirected a slap-pass from Sebastian Aho past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
Aleksander Barkov got on the board for the Panthers with one of the best goals of the playoffs, faking a between-the-legs shot, before tucking the puck past Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta, who started in place of Frederik Andersen.
Florida will host Carolina for Game 3 on Monday.
More to come.