NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs drop overtime heartbreaker to Panthers in Game 3

Sam Reinhart scored the overtime winner for the Panthers in Game 3 to give Florida a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Leafs.

Arun Srinivasan
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
The surging Panthers pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink with a dramatic overtime win in Game 3. (Getty)
Sam Reinhart scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime on Sunday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round series.

Sam Lafferty and Erik Gustafsson scored for the Maple Leafs, while Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe got on the board for Panthers.

Florida is now 3-0 in overtime during this postseason, while the Maple Leafs fall to 3-1.

Ilya Samsonov left the game during the opening minute of second period and did not return after teammate Luke Schenn accidentally collided with him while trying to prevent a scoring chance. Samsonov made eight saves before being ruled out of the contest at the start of the third period. Joseph Woll replaced Samsonov, allowing three goals on 21 shots.

​​More to come.