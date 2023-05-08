NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs drop overtime heartbreaker to Panthers in Game 3

The surging Panthers pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink with a dramatic overtime win in Game 3. (Getty)

Sam Reinhart scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime on Sunday to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round series.

Sam Lafferty and Erik Gustafsson scored for the Maple Leafs, while Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe got on the board for Panthers.

Florida is now 3-0 in overtime during this postseason, while the Maple Leafs fall to 3-1.

Sam Reinhart scores the OT winner. What a sequence by the Panthers pic.twitter.com/MPeIZhYlX0 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 8, 2023

Ilya Samsonov left the game during the opening minute of second period and did not return after teammate Luke Schenn accidentally collided with him while trying to prevent a scoring chance. Samsonov made eight saves before being ruled out of the contest at the start of the third period. Joseph Woll replaced Samsonov, allowing three goals on 21 shots.

