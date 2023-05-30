NHL playoffs: Golden Knights punch ticket to Stanley Cup Final with Game 6 blowout

It took a couple of tries, but the Vegas Golden Knights finally put the Dallas Stars out of their misery with a 6-0 thrashing in Game 6 of the West final.

For the second time in the young franchise's six-year history, the Golden Knights are off to the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas came out like gangbusters in Game 6, scoring three times in the first 14 minutes of the contest and taking a 3-0 lead to the opening intermission as the Dallas crowd booed its team mercilessly. Vegas never looked back from there, filling the net a few more times en route to a 6-0 victory.

William Karlsson scored twice for the Golden Knights, with William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio adding singles for the Western Conference champs.

The Golden Knights will take on the Panthers for all the marbles. (Getty)

The game wasn't quite as lopsided as it looked on the scoreboard, with Vegas outshooting Dallas 29-23 and the Golden Knights blocking 11 more shots than the Stars. Adin Hill got the 23-save shutout for VGK, while Jake Oettinger was underwhelming in his 2023 playoff finale, allowing six goals on the 29 shots he faced.

