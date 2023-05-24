NHL playoffs: Golden Knights blank Stars in heated, ejection-filled Game 3

The Golden Knights are on the verge of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in the franchise's brief history.

The Golden Knights got the better of the Stars for the third consecutive game in Round 3 of the NHL playoffs. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-0 stranglehold over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference final.

Jonathan Marchessault, Ivan Barbashev, William Carrier and Alex Pietrangelo provided the offense for the Golden Knights, who moved to within one win of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in the franchise's brief history. Goaltender Adin Hill made 34 saves for the shutout.

Dallas was forced to play shorthanded up front for much of the evening, as forwards Jamie Benn and Max Domi were ejected for cross-checks in the first and second periods, respectively.

Stars starting goaltender Jake Oettinger was lifted seven minutes into the contest after surrendering three goals on five shots. Scott Wedgewood came on in relief and stopped 10 of 11 shots.

Vegas will look to finish the series in Game 4, which is set for Thursday in Dallas.

More to come.