  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

4 reasons why Oilers are primed for playoff success this year

Colton Pankiw
·Writer
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Kings
    Los Angeles Kings
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jay Woodcroft
    Canadian ice hockey player and coach
  • Dave Tippett
    Canadian ice hockey player

Back in early February, things were not going well for the Edmonton Oilers. After a red-hot 16-5-0 start to the season, they proceeded to go 7-13-3 over their next 23, and as a result were five points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

It was at that time that general manager Ken Holland chose to fire head coach Dave Tippett and replace him with Jay Woodcroft — a move that clearly rejuvenated this group.

They were able to turn things around quickly with their new bench boss, and locked up the second seed in the Pacific Division, which earned them a date with the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Despite being heavy favourites coming into the series, it is by no means a given that they will advance to the second round. Case and point being each of the past two years, where they were eliminated in the opening round — first against the Chicago Blackhawks, second to the Winnipeg Jets — despite being favoured. With that being said, the Oilers have a different feel this year and have many, including this writer, believing they will have some playoff success this time around. Here are the main reasons why:

The Oilers turned their season around under head coach Jay Woodcroft. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
The Oilers turned their season around under head coach Jay Woodcroft. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

More Offensive Support

For years, one of the main critiques facing the Oilers was that they had no forwards who could put up offence aside from their two-headed monster of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. While those two have continued to dominate in 2021-22, there have been many others who have contributed their fair share.

One of those players is Zach Hyman, who Holland signed to a seven-year, $38.5 million deal last summer. The first year of the deal has worked out great for the Oilers, as the 29-year-old fit in very well with this team's top six and posted career highs with 27 goals and 54 points.

On top of Hyman’s play, both Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto have improved this season, combining for 36 goals and 77 points. They have helped shore up the wing positions, an area that had been lacking in a big way in years past.

The biggest addition of them all has been Evander Kane. Despite not joining the team until late January, the 30-year-old winger made his presence felt quickly, and adds a dynamic of both grit and goal scoring that the Oilers have not possessed in a long time. He has meshed well on a line with McDavid from the get-go and had an impressive 22 goals and 39 points in just 43 games this season.

With the added help up front, teams hoping to shut down the Oilers' offence won’t have nearly as easy of a time doing it as in the past. On the season, their 290 goals ranked seventh among all NHL clubs, and would have been even higher if they had Kane on the roster all year.

Goaltending Heating Up

The biggest question mark surrounding this Oilers team heading into the season was goaltending. Mikko Koskinen had been far too inconsistent in past years to be counted on, while plenty doubted Mike Smith’s ability to stay healthy at the age of 40.

The doubts seemed very well-placed for a large portion of this season, as Koskinen was good enough to rack up wins but far from spectacular, and Smith battled a number of injuries that kept him sidelined quite often. While the questions do still remain, there is no denying that their goaltenders appear to be heating up at the right time.

Smith, who is the confirmed starter for Game 1, is coming into the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak. In 22 games played since the All-Star break, he owns a stellar 2.55 goals-against average (GAA) paired with a .921 save percentage (SV%). He played well in two games against the Kings this season, posting a 2.00 GAA and a .938 SV%.

As for Koskinen, his numbers aren’t as solid as Smith’s, but there is still reason to be confident in him if he does end up seeing game action. Though his play remained inconsistent at times during the season, he was able to do the one thing a team needs from its goalie, which is to rack up wins. This past Friday, he was able to win a career-high 27th game, giving him a very solid 27-12-4 record on the season. He is by no means starting-netminder material, but has proven to be solid enough to pick up wins if the Oilers do need to call on him.

Team Play Under Woodcroft

Prior to his firing, the Oilers had a record of 23-18-3 under Tippett for a points percentage of .557. Since Woodcroft has come in, they have bumped that points percentage up to .724 with a 26-9-3 record through 38 games. He is regarded as more of a player's coach than Tippett, and it is clear from the record alone that the Oilers are responding much more favourably to that approach.

Since Holland made the coaching change, the Oilers have become one of the league's best teams in a number of categories. Their 26 wins since the change are tied for first, while their points percentage is second. Their play has improved at both ends of the ice, proven by their +40 goal differential over that time, which ranks second among all NHL teams. Both their goals for per game (3.82) as well as their goals against per game (2.76) are tied for fifth.

The swap appears to have done wonders for both Smith and Koskinen as well, as both are thriving under Woodcroft. The team's .915 SV% with its new bench boss ranks third in the entire league.

West is Open for the Taking

By no means will the Oilers have an easy path to the Stanley Cup final. Every team that qualified for the playoffs has several strengths and will not go down without a fight. With that being said, this is a better Oilers team than in years past, and it is in a great position to succeed this spring.

Everyone is aware of how good the Colorado Avalanche are, and teams like the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames deserve a ton of credit for their seasons as well. There is no denying, however, that the Vegas Golden Knights missing the postseason has given several teams a much better opportunity to come out of the West. The Oilers are one of those teams, and if they are able to carry over their great play from the second half of the season, they could be in store for a lengthy playoff run.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Eddie Hearn rejects $1m win from Jake Paul bet following Katie Taylor victory over Amanda Serrano

    Hearn has urged Paul to give the money from the bet to charity

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Angels' Ohtani expects to play Monday, day after early exit

    Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani said he expects to play Monday, a day after making an early exit because of tightness in his right groin. The two-way AL MVP was the Angels' designated hitter when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of Sunday's 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani said he expects to be in the lineup for the series finale against the White Sox.

  • Avs, Flames are the ever-unpredictable NHL West's top seeds

    In assessing the status of his Pacific Division champion Calgary Flames, coach Darryl Sutter may have at the same time aptly captured the unpredictable state of the entire Western Conference once the playoffs open on Monday. Sutter’s point was for the Flames to not take for granted their first-round opponent, the Dallas Stars, who made the jump from ninth to seventh during a frantic final week in becoming the NHL’s final team to clinch a playoff berth.

  • Blue Jackets' Merzlikins struggled with fireworks, goal cannon after teammate's death

    The cannon that goes off after every Blue Jackets goal caused some trauma for netminder Elvis Merzlikins this season.

  • Warriors rally in thriller over Grizzlies despite Draymond Green ejection

    The Warriors rallied in a thriller without Green for the entire second half.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he 'would love' for Mike Pence to appear before the January 6 committee

    "I would hope and think that the vice president would want to come in and tell his story because he did do the right thing on that day," he said.

  • Leafs hope to finally flip playoff script against battle-tested, back-to-back champs

    TORONTO — The message from the Maple Leafs — and to themselves — has been consistent all season. Head down, one foot in front of the other, don't look too far ahead. Learn from a painful past, but don't dwell too long on the rear-view mirror's ugly reality. Under the intense, never-ending spotlight of hockey's biggest market, and coupled with what could be a crushing weight of playoff baggage, it was the only way forward for a roster pockmarked by recent failures. As players set individual caree

  • EU is expected to approve a Russian oil embargo in a bid to halt the Ukraine war, a report says

    EU ambassadors are expected to meet on Wednesday to finalize the proposal, weeks after EU countries discussed the measure.

  • Canucks' Brock Boeser on father's health issues: 'It's really hitting me hard'

    An emotional Brock Boeser opened up about his father's battle with dementia.

  • Stars and sleepers: Players to watch as the NHL playoffs get underway

    It’s time for the NHL playoffs, where some of the world’s best hockey players are sure to up their game as they chase the Stanley Cup. Here are five stars who are likely to dazzle and delight during the playoffs, and five others who could be poised for a breakout performance. STARS CONNOR MCDAVID: One of the league's best got even better this season. McDavid set career highs in points (123), goals (44) and assists (79) this season, with highlight-reel plays that stunned opponents and fans alike.

  • Giannis triple-double helps Bucks beat Celtics 101-89

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had already picked up his dribble and spent half of a Eurostep when he realized he had nowhere to go with the ball. Instead of attempting an off-balance shot or passing to a well-guarded teammate, the two-time NBA MVP flicked the ball high off the backboard, then followed it to the rim for a slam dunk. Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the defending NBA champions swiped home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl