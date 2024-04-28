NHL playoff picture: Bracket, results, scores and odds for Stanley Cup playoffs

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs roll on into their second full week, all 16 teams still remain. With a few teams now pushed to the brink, which one will lift the Cup in June?

The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning avoided sweeps with wins in their respective Game 4 clashes. On Sunday, the Washington Capitals look to do the same as they face the New York Rangers in a 3-0 hole.

In the West, all four series stand at two games to one ahead of Game 4 resolutions on Sunday and Monday. More teams may be pushed to the brink of elimination pending those outcomes.

With no teams having yet advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs, here's how things currently stand.

NHL playoffs bracket

Winners from round 1 face winners in their divisional part of the bracket in round 2. Round 2 winners face off in the conference finals.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers (Atlantic 1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (wild card 1)

Boston Bruins (Atlantic 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic 3)

Metropolitan Division

New York Rangers (Metropolitan 1) vs. Washington Capitals (wild card 2)

Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan 2) vs. New York Islanders (Metropolitan 3)

Western Conference

Central Division

Dallas Stars (Central 1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (wild card 2)

Winnipeg Jets (Central 2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (Central 3)

Pacific Division

Vancouver Canucks (Pacific 1) vs. Nashville Predators (wild card 1)

Edmonton Oilers (Pacific 2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (Pacific 3)

NHL playoffs: Eastern Conference schedule, results

All times p.m. ET.

Florida Panthers (Atlantic 1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (wild card 1)

Panthers lead series 3-1

Boston Bruins (Atlantic 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic 3)

Bruins lead series 3-1

New York Rangers (Metropolitan 1) vs. Washington Capitals (wild card 2)

Rangers lead series 3-0

Game 1: Rangers 4, Capitals 1

Game 2: Rangers 4, Capitals 3

Game 3: Rangers 3, Capitals 1

Game 4: April 28, Rangers at Capitals, 8, TBS, truTV

Game 5: May 1, Capitals at Rangers, TBD

Game 6: May 3, Rangers at Capitals, TBD

Game 7: May 5, Capitals at Rangers, TBD

Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan 2) vs. New York Islanders (Metropolitan 3)

Hurricanes lead series 3-1

NHL playoffs: Western Conference schedule, results

Dallas Stars (Central 1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (wild card 2)

Golden Knights lead series 2-1

Winnipeg Jets (Central 2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (Central 3)

Avalanche lead series 2-1

Game 1: Jets 7, Avalanche 6

Game 2: Avalanche 5, Jets 2

Game 3: Avalanche 6, Jets 2

Game 4: April 28, Jets at Avalanche, 2:30, TNT, truTV

Game 5: April 30, Avalanche at Jets, 9:30 ESPN

Game 6: May 2, Jets at Avalanche, TBD

Game 7: May 4, Avalanche at Jets, TBD

Vancouver Canucks (Pacific 1) vs. Nashville Predators (wild card 1)

Canucks lead series 2-1

Game 1: Canucks 4, Predators 2

Game 2: Predators 4, Canucks 1

Game 3: Canucks 2, Predators 1

Game 4: April 28, Canucks at Predators, 5, TBS, truTV

Game 5: April 30, Predators at Canucks, 10, TBS

Game 6: May 3, Canucks at Predators, TBD

Game 7: May 5, Predators at Canucks, TBD

Edmonton Oilers (Pacific 2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (Pacific 3)

Oilers lead series 2-1

NHL playoffs: Stanley Cup champion odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday.

1. Carolina Hurricanes (+400)

T-2. Edmonton Oilers (+500)

T-2. Florida Panthers (+500)

4. New York Rangers (+650)

5. Colorado Avalanche (+750)

6. Boston Bruins (+800)

7. Vegas Golden Knights (+1000)

8. Dallas Stars (+1400)

9. Vancouver Canucks (+1800)

10. Winnipeg Jets (+3500)

T-11. Los Angeles Kings (+5000)

T-11. Nashville Predators (+5000)

13. Toronto Maple Leafs (+10000)

14. Tampa Bay Lightning (+12500)

15. New York Islanders (+50000)

16. Washington Capitals (+100000)

