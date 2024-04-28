NHL playoff picture: Bracket, results, scores and odds for Stanley Cup playoffs
As the Stanley Cup Playoffs roll on into their second full week, all 16 teams still remain. With a few teams now pushed to the brink, which one will lift the Cup in June?
The New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning avoided sweeps with wins in their respective Game 4 clashes. On Sunday, the Washington Capitals look to do the same as they face the New York Rangers in a 3-0 hole.
In the West, all four series stand at two games to one ahead of Game 4 resolutions on Sunday and Monday. More teams may be pushed to the brink of elimination pending those outcomes.
With no teams having yet advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs, here's how things currently stand.
NHL playoffs bracket
Winners from round 1 face winners in their divisional part of the bracket in round 2. Round 2 winners face off in the conference finals.
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers (Atlantic 1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (wild card 1)
Boston Bruins (Atlantic 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic 3)
Metropolitan Division
New York Rangers (Metropolitan 1) vs. Washington Capitals (wild card 2)
Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan 2) vs. New York Islanders (Metropolitan 3)
Western Conference
Central Division
Dallas Stars (Central 1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (wild card 2)
Winnipeg Jets (Central 2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (Central 3)
Pacific Division
Vancouver Canucks (Pacific 1) vs. Nashville Predators (wild card 1)
Edmonton Oilers (Pacific 2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (Pacific 3)
NHL playoffs: Eastern Conference schedule, results
All times p.m. ET.
Florida Panthers (Atlantic 1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (wild card 1)
Panthers lead series 3-1
Game 1: Panthers 3, Lightning 2
Game 2: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT)
Game 3: Panthers 5, Lightning 3
Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 3
Game 5: April 29, Lightning at Panthers, 7, ESPN
Game 6: May 1, Panthers at Lightning, TBD
Game 7: May 4, Lightning at Panthers, TBD
Boston Bruins (Atlantic 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic 3)
Bruins lead series 3-1
Game 1: Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2
Game 3: Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2
Game 4: Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1
Game 5: April 30, Maple Leafs at Bruins, 7, ESPN
Game 6: May 2, Bruins at Maple Leafs, TBD
Game 7: May 4, Maple Leafs at Bruins, TBD
New York Rangers (Metropolitan 1) vs. Washington Capitals (wild card 2)
Rangers lead series 3-0
Game 1: Rangers 4, Capitals 1
Game 2: Rangers 4, Capitals 3
Game 3: Rangers 3, Capitals 1
Game 4: April 28, Rangers at Capitals, 8, TBS, truTV
Game 5: May 1, Capitals at Rangers, TBD
Game 6: May 3, Rangers at Capitals, TBD
Game 7: May 5, Capitals at Rangers, TBD
Carolina Hurricanes (Metropolitan 2) vs. New York Islanders (Metropolitan 3)
Hurricanes lead series 3-1
Game 1: Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3
Game 3: Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2
Game 4: Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT)
Game 5: April 30, Islanders at Hurricanes, 7:30, TBS
Game 6: May 2, Hurricanes at Islanders, TBD
Game 7: May 4, Islanders at Hurricanes, TBD
NHL playoffs: Western Conference schedule, results
Dallas Stars (Central 1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (wild card 2)
Golden Knights lead series 2-1
Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1
Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)
Game 4: April 29, Stars at Golden Knights, 8:30, ESPN
Game 5: May 1, Golden Knights at Stars, TBD
Game 6: May 3, Stars at Golden Knights, TBD
Game 7: May 5, Golden Knights at Stars, TBD
Winnipeg Jets (Central 2) vs. Colorado Avalanche (Central 3)
Avalanche lead series 2-1
Game 1: Jets 7, Avalanche 6
Game 2: Avalanche 5, Jets 2
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Jets 2
Game 4: April 28, Jets at Avalanche, 2:30, TNT, truTV
Game 5: April 30, Avalanche at Jets, 9:30 ESPN
Game 6: May 2, Jets at Avalanche, TBD
Game 7: May 4, Avalanche at Jets, TBD
Vancouver Canucks (Pacific 1) vs. Nashville Predators (wild card 1)
Canucks lead series 2-1
Game 1: Canucks 4, Predators 2
Game 2: Predators 4, Canucks 1
Game 3: Canucks 2, Predators 1
Game 4: April 28, Canucks at Predators, 5, TBS, truTV
Game 5: April 30, Predators at Canucks, 10, TBS
Game 6: May 3, Canucks at Predators, TBD
Game 7: May 5, Predators at Canucks, TBD
Edmonton Oilers (Pacific 2) vs. Los Angeles Kings (Pacific 3)
Oilers lead series 2-1
Game 1: Oilers 7, Kings 4
Game 2: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT)
Game 3: Oilers 6, Kings 1
Game 4: April 28, Oilers at Kings, 10:30, TBS, truTV
Game 5: May 1, Kings at Oilers, TBD
Game 6: May 3, Oilers at Kings, TBD
Game 7: May 5, Kings at Oilers, TBD
NHL playoffs: Stanley Cup champion odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday.
1. Carolina Hurricanes (+400)
T-2. Edmonton Oilers (+500)
T-2. Florida Panthers (+500)
4. New York Rangers (+650)
5. Colorado Avalanche (+750)
6. Boston Bruins (+800)
7. Vegas Golden Knights (+1000)
8. Dallas Stars (+1400)
9. Vancouver Canucks (+1800)
10. Winnipeg Jets (+3500)
T-11. Los Angeles Kings (+5000)
T-11. Nashville Predators (+5000)
13. Toronto Maple Leafs (+10000)
14. Tampa Bay Lightning (+12500)
15. New York Islanders (+50000)
16. Washington Capitals (+100000)
