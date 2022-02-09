  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

Olivier Neven
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dominique Ducharme
    Canadian ice hockey player
  • Martin St. Louis
    Martin St. Louis
    Canadian ice hockey player

Only hours after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens already have their new bench boss.

On Wednesday afternoon, Canadiens’ general manager Kent Hughes announced the hiring of former NHL superstar forward and Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

"We are very happy to welcome Martin to the Canadiens organization," said Hughes. "Not only are we adding an excellent hockey man, but with Martin we are bringing in a proven winner and a man whose competitive qualities are recognized by all who have crossed his path."

St. Louis’ only prior professional coaching experience came as the Special Teams Consultant for the Columbus Blue Jackets, working alongside his former head coach John Tortorella.

The 46-year-old did have an illustrious 16-season NHL playing career, in which he scored 391 goals and recorded 642 assists for 1,033 points in 1,134 games with the Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Rangers.

The Laval, Quebec native won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004, earning the Hart Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player along the way. The five-time All-Star also won the Art Ross Trophy on two occasions as the NHL’s top point-scorer in the regular season, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach. (Getty)
Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach. (Getty)

St. Louis retired following the 2014-2015 season after a two-year stint with the New York Rangers, then managed by current Canadiens’ Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton. His agent was Kent Hughes, who now runs the Habs’ front office as general manager alongside Gorton.

Aside from a surprising run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, Ducharme struggled in his time at the helm of the Canadiens, registering a 23-46-14 record since he was given the job following the dismissal of Claude Julien in February 2021.

St. Louis, Gorton and Hughes are scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Brad Marchand offered in-person hearing for incident with Tristan Jarry

    It was Bad Marchand again on Tuesday night

  • Roger Goodell on NFL's history hiring Black head coaches: 'We have to do a better job'

    Roger Goodell held his annual pre-Super Bowl media conference on Wednesday.

  • Joe Judge reportedly lands back with Patriots after getting fired by Giants

    Joe Judge will reportedly take on a new role in his return to the Patriots.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday

    BEIJING — Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will see Canada’s women’s hockey team begin the knockout round of its tournament, Canadian speedskaters threatening the podium on both the short and long track and a previously unknown Olympic hero back in action. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, Feb. 11. Canadian women’s hockey team competing in the quarterfinals Fresh off their thrilling 4-2 victory over the United States that saw them finish atop Group A w

  • US shots aren't turning into goals in Olympic women's hockey

    BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight would like to have a word with one of her former coaches, who placed an emphasis on getting shots on net. Ultimately, the four-time U.S. Olympian said, it comes down to quality over quantity. “There’s different types of opportunities, right?” Knight said following a 4-2 loss to Canada on Tuesday to close the Olympic women’s hockey preliminary round, in which the Americans had a 53-27 edge in shots. “We had a coach who said, 'Get 60 shots on net and you’re going to wi

  • Canadiens fire Dominique Ducharme, name Martin St. Louis interim coach

    The Canadiens have fired head coach Dominique Ducharme less than a year after he took over behind the bench.

  • Tampa Bay visits Colorado following overtime win

    Tampa Bay Lightning (30-10-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-8-4, first in the Central)Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits the Colorado Avalanche after the Lightning beat San Jose 3-2 in overtime.The Avalanche are 20-2-2 on their home ice. Colorado has scored 180 goals and is second in the NHL averaging 4.1 per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 24.The Lightning are 14-6-2 in road games. Tampa Bay is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 30.0 shots

  • Aidan Hutchinson is disappointed Tom Brady retired … because he won’t get to sack him now

    Michigan All American DL Aidan Hutchinson sat down with Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay to talk about his NFL sack wishlist. Hutchinson joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of AutoTrader.

  • NBA 75 trade deadline: The 33 deals that swung championships in league history

    Let this trip down memory lane be a reminder that disgruntled NBA stars, trade requests, contract disputes and head-scratching deals involving headlining names were a reality long before the player empowerment era.

  • Canadiens fire Ducharme, hire St. Louis as interim coach

    The Montreal Canadiens fired coach Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday and made Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis the interim coach of the team with the NHL's worst record. Ducharme was dismissed after Montreal began its season with a dismal 8-30-7 record for a league-worst 23 points. The 48-year-old's last game was a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Montreal's seventh straight defeat.

  • Zendaya Transforms Into Trippy ‘Seaside Sensation’ for Super Bowl Ad Directed by Edgar Wright

    Edgar Wright directed the comedic Squarespace ad, with André 3000 narrating.

  • NASCAR's experiment at Los Angeles Coliseum nets most Busch Clash viewers since 2016

    NASCAR's exhibition race experiment paid off with a significant viewer increase. But more people watched the race at Daytona six years ago.

  • Ex-PGA Tour golfer Mark Lye fired by SiriusXM after sexist comments about WNBA

    Mark Lye said "I'll shoot myself" before watching "ladies' basketball" on his PGA Tour Radio show on Saturday.

  • Joe Cooler: How Burrow gets people to buy in like Brady with a crossover appeal he could never match

    You can’t be an effective leader and be fake. People see through it. There's nothing fake about Burrow, or what he's on the precipice of doing for Cincinnati.

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois fended off a strong challenge from his Russian rival to battle his way to a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. Dubo

  • Christian Horner bids for tour of Mercedes factory at charity auction

    Horner’s bid helped raise nearly £50,000 for the Grand Prix Trust

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds