MacKinnon, Rantanen make the difference as Avalanche edge Leafs in shootout

Colorado's stars came to play Wednesday night, as Mikko Rantanen buried his 44th goal of the season and Nathan MacKinnon notched the only marker of the shootout to lift the Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Morgan Rielly scored Toronto's only goal on the night as the Leafs' star shooters couldn't find the back of the net, even amid a frantic overtime period.

Colorado improved to 4-4 in shootouts this season, while the Leafs dropped to 0-2.

More to come.