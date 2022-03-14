New setting doesn't solve same old problems for Leafs at Heritage Classic

Another big spot, and another big letdown for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Buffalo Sabres took the 2022 edition of the Heritage Classic, defeating the Maple Leafs 5-2 on home(ish) ice Sunday afternoon at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

Peyton Krebs and Vinnie Hinostroza each had two goals for the Sabres, while Auston Matthews buried his league-leading 45th in the loss.

Here are the important points from the league's latest outdoor showcase:

New surroundings, same story

By nature, the Heritage Classic exists as something completely out of the norm. Yet, from the setting to the sweaters, everything can be different and the spectacle can still exist as an exact summation of the issues that continue to plague the Maple Leafs.

Toronto's issues have been laid bare — quite fortuitously at the exact right time — with one week for general manager Kyle Dubas to act before the league's trade deadline. There are inconsistencies up front, a hole on the backend, and a pair of netminders who simply cannot provide adequate goaltending at the moment.

The Leafs had another showcase outing that didn't end well at the 2022 Heritage Classic in Hamilton.

But if one thing has to be prioritized, one way or the other, it's the situation in goal.

On balance, the beleaguered Petr Mrazek wasn't terrible in the loss. He made several important stops early with Buffalo carrying the run of play in the first period, and did his part to in the second period to help the Leafs establish the lead. But after an unfortunate bounce off T.J. Brodie's skate erased the advantage, Mrazek made a costly mistake in a game, and in a moment, where he couldn't afford to make one.

Hinostroza's second tally can't go in at any time, but it definitely can't hit the back of the net when a team is desperate for a quality start after now allowing at least four goals in 10 of its last 12 games.

Hinostroza scores from a tight angle. 3-2 Sabres #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/ovXvCNrVZB — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) March 13, 2022

It soon became worse for Mrazek, and he was punished accordingly.

With the Sabres buzzing late and with the lead, Mrazek pushed hard enough off the post when challenging a shooter to knock the net off, only to be promptly beat. The correct call was eventually made on the ice, and the puck was ruled to have legally crossed line despite the net being spun 45 degrees off its line.

The goal stands.



Peyton Krebs has his 2nd of the game.



Sabres take a 4-2 lead. pic.twitter.com/YGklOPBc2V — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) March 13, 2022

Head coach Sheldon Keefe took the high road after the game, resisting a chance to bury his netminder like he has previously by noting the unique challenges on the field in Hamilton.

It would be a valid point had things been different.

But despite it all, everything stayed just as it was.

And that's the problem.

Decision looming

Auston Matthews had something Sunday for what few critics he may have left.

Growing frustrated in the game despite scoring his league-leading 45th goal in the second period, Matthews was somewhat uncharacteristically locking horns shift after shift with Sabres star defender Rasmus Dahlin.

The struggle reached its boiling point late in the third period when shoves were exchanged in front of the net and Matthews eventually landed a vicious cross-check to the shoulder and neck area of Dahlin.

Let's play 'How Many Games?"... Auston Matthews crosscheck on Rasmus Dahlin 🤔#HeritageClassic #Leafs pic.twitter.com/zN3eSllH4K — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 13, 2022

Matthews only received a two-minute minor, but speculation over his availability Tuesday versus the Dallas Stars began immediately after the blow, and will continue with the league reportedly set to take a closer look at the infraction.

The Leafs star made his case after the game, sharing that he thought the cross-check rode up Dahlin's shoulder before striking the neck.

While a valid spin perhaps, at least when gauging intent, we've seen the league come down on players for much less.

Choice of steel

As is tradition with outdoor games, the teams showed up to Tim Hortons Field in themed attire. Buffalo went the ironic route, stepping out of its bus and into frigid temperatures in the short shorts Will Ferrell and Woody Harrelson made famous with the Flint Tropics in the film "Semi-Pro."

Sabres head coach Don Granato had no part in the costume choice, but did reveal that it was Plan B after a previous team that played outdoors this season stole their bit.

A little more thought went into Toronto's choice.

The Leafs wore full construction attire into the stadium as an ode to the 100-plus-year history of steel work in Hamilton. There is synergy, they say, between the Leafs and the many of those who have contributed to the industry for which the local economy has been built upon.

But the Leafs weren't throwing their support behind any old steel company.

After Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe failed to name the company when discussing the perceived kinship between the organizations, the team's public relations department was quick to note that Stelco was the brand being referenced.

Some cursory research reveals that Stelco has a significant stake in Hamilton Sports Group and all its properties, including Tim Hortons Field, of course.

Now, there are some key differences between Stelco and its competition — mainly Dofasco — in the steel world. The unionized Stelco has had to grind through some lean years in its history, while Dofasco, which makes specialty steel, has some country club element to it, at least in relative terms.

So while the Maple Leafs may consider itself Stelco, the Sabres might be arguing that their across-the-border rivals are Dofasco through and through.

Whose home game was this anyway?

Despite being contested north of the border, this was technically a home game for the Sabres — though I'm not sure the event staff got the memo.

Not only was the Canadian anthem delivered second and with far more enthusiasm, but the Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey Team was in the background for it before being welcomed back out for one more victory lap in the second intermission.

Salt meet wound.

It might be Buffalo receiving even an uneven share of the revenue and gate, but there was very little hiding the fact that this was really a 42nd Maple Leafs home game.

