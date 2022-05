Marner was heading to a movie with a friend when three armed men in masks approached their vehicle and demanded it, according to The Toronto Sun. (Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner was reportedly carjacked outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke, Ontario Monday night, according to the Toronto Sun, which added Marner was "shaken up by the incident" but not harmed.

More to come.

