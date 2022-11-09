Evander Kane 'stable' after wrist was sliced by Pat Maroon's skate

Kane is reportedly recovering and awaiting a procedure after the terrifying incident. (Screengrab via NHL On TNT)

(Content warning: The following contains graphic material)

A terrifying incident took place during Tuesday's Oilers-Lightning contest, with Oilers forward Evander Kane suffering a cut via the skate blade of Tampa winger Pat Maroon.

In the second period, Kane chased the puck along the boards but fell down awkwardly after getting caught up with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers. As Maroon approached the tangled combatants in pursuit of the puck, his momentum moved him awkwardly into Kane as his skate sliced the left forearm or wrist area of the Oilers forward.

Scary scene as Evander Kane gets cut by the skate of Pat Maroon pic.twitter.com/nnVmFrSRd0 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 9, 2022

Right away, Kane noticed the open wound and frantically skated to his team’s bench. A pool of blood was visible on the ice almost immediately.

Sportsnet host Gene Principe reported he heard Kane yelling for help as he was running down the tunnel to the trainer’s room with paramedics and doctors.

Positive thoughts for Evander Kane here.

Maroon mistakenly cuts Kane's wrist with skate. Lots of blood - immediately.

Gene Principe reports, when Kane got to room, he heard "Help! Help! Help!" — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) November 9, 2022

As of this writing, the TNT broadcast team last reported that Kane is in a stable condition, though he has been taken to a local hospital to undergo a procedure on his cut wrist. The Oilers confirmed Kane will be undergoing a procedure later Tuesday evening.

This from @EdmontonOilers GM Ken Holland on @evanderkane

He has a deep cut on his wrist. He was stabilized and has gone to the hospital. Kane will have surgery on his wrist. He will be OK. — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) November 9, 2022

Kane has become a key member on the ice for the Oilers, playing heavy minutes while putting up five goals and eight assists over 13 games this season. He is in the first-year of a four-year, $20.5-million contract he inked after joining Edmonton mid-season last year.

