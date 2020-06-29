NHL has collected 15 positive COVID-19 tests since start of Phase 2

NHL remains in Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

More NHL players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The league released a second update on its COVID-19 testing while carrying out Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan, and announced that a total of 15 players have returned a positive diagnosis since practice facilities opened for involuntary workouts on June 8.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This marks just four additional cases since the last update from the NHL provided 10 days ago.

More than 1,450 tests have been conducted through the first three weeks of the testing process, with in excess of 250 players taking part in semi-organized workouts and routine testing.

In addition to the 15 cases found since June 8, the NHL says it’s aware of 11 other players who have tested positive “outside of the Phase 2 protocol,” bringing the total to 26 known cases in the NHL since the outset of the pandemic.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/HalBsLro77 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 29, 2020

The NHL reiterated that all players who have tested positive have been instructed to self-isolate and continue following instructions from the CDC and Health Canada.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports