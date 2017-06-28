NHL free agency tracker

With free agency set to open on July 1, get up to speed on the latest key signings from the NHL's 2017 off-season by following the tracker below.

Moves and contract terms listed have been announced by teams or reported by reputable media.

All salaries listed are the total for the length of the deal and are in US currency.

June 27

Calgary Flames:

- Agree to deal with F Spencer Foo

Edmonton Oilers:

- Re-sign D Eric Gryba (2 years, $1.8M)

Ottawa Senators:

- Re-sign F Max McCormick (2 years, $1.3M)

June 26

Washington Capitals:

- Re-sign F Brett Connolly (2 years, $3M)

Ottawa Senators:

- Re-sign F Tom Pyatt (2 years, $2.2M)

Edmonton Oilers:

- Re-sign F Zack Kassian (3 years, $5.85M)

Dallas Stars:

- Re-sign D Esa Lindell (2 years, $4.4M)

Tampa Bay Lightning:

- Re-sign D Andrej Sustr (1 year, $1.95M)

- Re-sign F Yanni Gourde (2 years, $2M)

Carolina Hurricanes:

- Re-sign F Derek Ryan (1 year, $1.425M)

June 25

Anaheim Ducks:

- Re-sign D Korbinian Holzer (2 years, $1.8M)

June 24

Winnipeg Jets:

- Re-sign D Ben Chiarot (2 years, $2.8M)

June 23

Anaheim Ducks:

- Re-sign F Patrick Eaves (3 years, $9.45M)

​

Washington Capitals:

- Re-sign F T.J. Oshie (8 years, $46M)

Edmonton Oilers:

- Re-sign D Kris Russell (4 years, $16M)

June 21

Vegas Golden Knights:

- Re-sign F Erik Haula (3 years, $8.25M)

- Re-sign D Deryk Engelland (1 year, $1M)

​June 19

Tampa Bay Lightning:

- Re-sign G Peter Budaj (2 years, $2.05M)

June 15

Vancouver Canucks:

- Re-sign D Erik Gudbranson (1 year, $3.5M)

Carolina Hurricanes:

- Re-sign F Teuvo Teravainen (2 years, $5.72M)

Montreal Canadiens:

- Re-sign F Jonathan Drouin (6 years, $33M)

- Re-sign F Charles Hudon (2 years, $1.3M)





