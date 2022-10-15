NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

Ian Cole was suspended by the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor. (Reuters)

The NHL has announced that it has found no evidence to support anonymous allegations made against Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole on social media last week.

The League's Security and Legal departments conducted an investigation into allegations made by a Twitter used named Emily Smith on Oct. 7, which alleged that Cole sexually abused and groomed her for years while she was in high school.

"It has taken me years to find the courage to come forward and I have decided to speak out anonymously because sadly I feel that this is the only way I can be fully transparent without harassment and retaliation," the post reads.

The post also alleged that Cole abused and groomed a number of other, unnamed victims.

Cole was suspended by the Lightning following the allegations, pending the results of the league's investigation. The 33-year-old denied any wrongdoing, and said he would cooperate with the investigation into the matter.

"The investigation included two separate interviews with Mr. Cole as well as interviews with NHL club personnel and other individuals with potentially relevant information," the NHL said in a statement. "Further, the investigation included a detailed review of on-line and social media, public data, and court records and law enforcement checks.

"In addition, despite attempts by the League to make contact with the anonymous source of the social media post, those efforts were unsuccessful."

The NHL announced that it now considers this matter closed.

More from Yahoo Sports