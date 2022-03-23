Evgenii Dadonov trade between Golden Knights and Ducks voided over no-trade clause

A trade between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights centred around Evgenii Dadonov has been invalidated due to an issue surrounding the veteran forward’s no-trade clause.

Dadonov, along with a conditional second-round pick, were traded from the Golden Knights to the Ducks in exchange for John Moore and the contract of retired forward Ryan Kesler. The deal was initially revealed well after Monday’s trade deadline but it was confirmed that both teams agreed to the swap before the clock expired.

Evgenii Dadonov will remain with the Vegas Golden Knights after it was determined he had listed the Anaheim Ducks on his 10-team no-trade list. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

One of the provisions of Dadonov’s contract allowed for him to submit a 10-team no-trade list prior to any potential deal. The 33-year-old was adamant that he submitted his list in time while a member of the Ottawa Senators, which would’ve rendered the trade void, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. However, both teams insisted Dadonov didn’t submit his list in time, therefore making him eligible to be traded.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Monday that neither Vegas nor the NHL was informed of Dadonov's no-trade list when he was acquired in late July for Nick Holden and a third-round pick, even though player contract clauses can be found on public websites CapFriendly and PuckPedia.

Additionally, the no trade list wasn’t presented in the original trade sending Dadonov to Vegas from Ottawa. https://t.co/7Pc61uC6Rb — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 22, 2022

The move was intended to save the Golden Knights some money against the salary cap, as shedding Dadonov would have saved them $3.375 million. The team currently has Mark Stone and Alec Martinez stashed on injured reserve, and would need to clear cap space in order to add them back to the lineup before the end of the regular season.

Dadonov has posted 15 goals and 27 points in 62 games with Vegas in 2021-22.

The Vegas Golden Knights recognize the league’s decision and welcome Evgenii back to our club. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 23, 2022

