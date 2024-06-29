NHL draft trade tracker: Lightning move Mikhail Sergachev as big deals dominate Day 2

The NHL trade alert horn went off relatively often at the Sphere in Las Vegas in Friday's first round, but it was just for a swap of picks.

Saturday, the first trades of players happened at this weekend's draft, including a shocking one.

The Utah Hockey Club, who have a new fanbase to impress after the franchise's move from Arizona, were busy, adding Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino in the first half hour of Day 2.

The Lightning later traded forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals acquired goalie Logan Thompson.

A look at the trades leading up to and during the draft:

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey League.

June 29: Lightning trade Mikhail Sergachev to Utah

The Lightning get back defenseman J.J. Moser, forward Conor Geekie and two draft picks.

This is a shocker because the Lightning in 2022 had signed Sergachev, 26, to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension. But the Lightning are cap-strapped and his no-movement clause would have kicked in next week. He was a key member on their two Stanley Cup teams but suffered two injuries last season and finished with 19 points in 34 games. Moser is 24 and has totaled 57 points over the last two seasons.

Sergachev gives Utah a big-name defenseman. He averages close to 23 minutes a game and had 64 points in 2022-23.

June 29: Lightning trade Tanner Jeannot to Kings

This is acknowledging a mistake. The Lightning gave up five draft picks to land rugged Jeannot from the Nashville Predators. But the one-time 24-goal scorer had eight goals in 75 games in Tampa Bay. The Lightning get back second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 from the Kings. Does this and the Sergachev deals mean they can re-signed captain Steven Stamkos?

June 29: Capitals acquire Logan Thompson from Golden Knights

He'll fill the spot of traded goalie Darcy Kuemper. Charlie Lindgren has claimed the No. 1 role in Washington and Thompson will be a good backup who could fill in if there's an injury. The Golden Knights, who are short on draft capital, get two third-round picks.

June 29: Utah acquires John Marino from Devils

This move gives Utah two top-four defensemen in a manner of minutes. He's signed for three more seasons. Three draft picks are included in the move. The trade clears out space if the Devils want to be busy in the free agent market.

June 29: Blues trade Kevin Hayes to Penguins

The Blues also send a second-round to Pittsburgh in exchange for future considerations. Essentially this is a salary cap dump. His cap hit totals more than $14 million over the next two seasons.

June 28: Trades on first day of draft

The Edmonton Oilers acquire the 32nd overall pick from the Philadelphia Flyers for a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Utah Hockey Club acquires the 24th pick from the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round pick (No. 38) and a third-round pick (No. 71) in the 2024 draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Anaheim Ducks acquire the 23rd pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 31st pick and a 2024 second-round pick (No. 58).

Minnesota Wild acquire the 12th pick from the Flyers for the 13th pick and a 2025 third-round pick.

June 28: Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings swap picks

The Canadiens move up to the 21st pick, giving the Kings the 26th pick, a second-rounder and a seventh-rounder. This is the third trade involving movement in the first round. The San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabres also swapped picks, as did the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders.

June 27: Capitals acquire Andew Mangiapane from Flames

T.J. Oshie is dealing with an injury and his future is uncertain. Mangiapane is 28 and scored 35 goals two seasons ago, though his numbers have dropped off. He has a year left on his contract. The Capitals give up a 2025 second-rounder.

June 27: Sharks, Sabres swap first-round picks

The Sharks move up three spots to No. 11 and the Sabres get the 14th overall pick plus a second-rounder. The Sharks have been busy recently. They claimed Barclay Goodrow off waivers and acquired Carl Grundstrom and Ty Dellandrea in trades as they try to build around expected No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini.

June 24: Senators acquire Linus Ullmark from Bruins

The signing of goaltender Joonas Korpisalo didn't pay off, so the Senators are upgrading their goaltending with a former Vezina Trophy winner. Korpisalo will back up Jeremy Swayman, who's due a big raise. The , Bruins also get forward Mark Kastelic and the 25th overall pick.

June 19: Kings acquire Darcy Kuemper from Capitals

It's a win-win because the Kings upgrade their goaltending with a former Stanley Cup winner and they trade disappointing center Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Capitals are light at center because they traded Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom has a long-term injury.

June 19: Devils acquire goalie Jacob Markstrom from Flames

Inconsistent goaltending was the Devils' downfall last season. Now, their tandem is veterans Markstrom and Jake Allen. The Flames get defenseman Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first-round pick.

