Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

The summer of change continues in Montreal with Nick Suzuki being named the youngest captain in franchise history. (Photo credit: USA TODAY Sports)

Twenty-three-year-old forward Nick Suzuki has been named the next captain of the Montreal Canadiens.

Suzuki succeeds Shea Weber, who wore the "C" from 2018-22. The native of London, Ont., is also the youngest captain in franchise history as he enters his fourth NHL season.

The Canadiens acquired Suzuki — who Vegas selected in the first round (13th overall) in 2017 — along with Tomas Tatar and a draft pick from the Golden Knights in exchange for another former captain in Max Pacioretty just before the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Suzuki made his NHL debut with the Habs in 2019-20 and was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team that season. The former OHL standout has posted 143 points (49 goals and 94 helpers), in 209 career NHL games.

Last season was Suzuki's best yet, with the centre tallying a career-high 61 points in 82 games to lead Montreal in scoring. 2021-22 also marked the first time Suzuki was selected to the NHL All-Star Game. Suzuki has already proved to be quite durable throughout his young career, as his run of 209 consecutive games played is tied for the the sixth longest active streak in the league.

Prior to the NHL, Suzuki posted 328 points (141 goals, 187 assists) in 251 career OHL games with the Owen Sound Attack and Guelph Storm, with him guiding the latter to an OHL championship and Memorial Cup appearance in his final junior season. He also represented Canada at the 2019 world juniors, putting up three assists in five games.

More from Yahoo Sports