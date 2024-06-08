NHL boosts salary cap to $88 million for 2024-25 season

The National Hockey League's team salary cap is getting a significant boost, increasing by $4.5 million to US$88 million next season.

The league and NHL Players' Association announced the cap number for the 2024-25 season on Saturday.

It's the first significant increase in years, following modest $1 million raises to $82.5 million for 2022-23 and $83.5 million for 2023-24, reflecting the financial impact of the pandemic.

The cap floor for next season will be $65 million.

NHL teams will have more to spend when free agency opens on July 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press