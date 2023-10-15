NHL Best and Worst: Matthews shines bright, Ovechkin throws massive hit

Welcome back to another season of the NHL’s Best and Worst. We've got everything you need to see from an awesome start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Goal of the week

There were some really pretty goals this week, but none were quite the all-encompassing team effort of this one by Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton. As newly minted Jets captain Adam Lowry loses his stick, the 30-year-old gets crafty with his skates before blueliner Josh Morrisey picks up an unconventional secondary assist off the bench by handing Lowry a twig from over the boards. From there, Lowry and Appleton get to work, with the gritty pair cashing in shorthanded as part of a 6-4 Jets win over the Florida Panthers.

Mason Appleton cashes in on Adam Lowry's wonderful effort for a SHORTY!#GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/bxGnqloQDl — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 14, 2023

Save of the week

Juuse Saros has been one of the NHL’s best netminders over the past several seasons, and while this one might not be one of his prettiest saves, it’s certainly one of his most unconventional stops. After losing the net entirely, the Finnish goalie makes a clutch pad save while about two feet outside of his crease. Whatever gets the job done.

Player of the week: Auston Matthews

What can you say about Auston Matthews and the unbelievable start he’s had to his campaign? After an opening night hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens — which isn’t even the best opening night hat trick he’s had in his career — Matthews double-dipped against the Minnesota Wild with a second hatty in as many games, matching Alex Ovechkin in 2017-18 as the only player to do so in the post-Original Six era.

Auston Matthews is on a heater to start his eighth NHL campaign. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Dish of the week

Elias Pettersson’s future with the Vancouver Canucks may be in doubt at the moment as rumors around his contract swirl, but in the meantime, Canucks fans should enjoy their superstar while they can. Check out this nifty feed the Swedish pivot makes to Connor Garland against the Edmonton Oilers as part of the Canucks' 8-1 shellacking of the Edmonton Oilers.

Hands of the week

Cole Caufield is back from shoulder surgery and looking like a franchise player to start what Canadiens fans hope will be his first fully healthy NHL season. With a pair of goals in two games — one in each match — the Wisconsin native is back to his snipeshow ways, including this nifty finish that tickled the twine against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Cole Caufield may have just one upped Willy’s goal 😳 pic.twitter.com/X9jgxwZYKV — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 15, 2023

Opening week extravaganza

There may not be a bigger story in hockey than the debut of Connor Bedard, who has come out of the gate hot with three points in his first three games, including a goal. His debut against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins was of particular interest, as the past and future of the NHL squared off in a fantastic opening night showdown. The North Vancouver native gave fans quite an amuse-bouche.

Opening faceoff between Crosby and Bedard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yk7N2Ki1Ho — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 11, 2023

Don't worry Connor, you're not the only one to have trouble against Sid in the faceoff circle. 😅 #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/2U0jmAMLj3 — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2023

Can’t sign that

Speaking of Bedard, this Canadiens fan got the thrill of a lifetime meeting the young superstar ahead of his Hockey Night in Canada debut in Montreal. When asked if he would sign a Caufield jersey, however, Bedard decided he’d take a political approach to the situation. Perhaps if this other Habs fan had made the request, the answer might’ve been a little bit different.

Young Habs fan asks Connor Bedard to sign his Cole Caufield jersey. The result:

(via @NHLBlackhawks IG) pic.twitter.com/HOc1ct2Qdi — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) October 14, 2023

Marchand's warm welcome

Ok, we promise this entire week isn’t just going to be Bedard clips, but when the camera is following you with as much scrutiny as it’s following the former Regina Pat, you’re bound to be at the center of everything. You’re also bound to be the focus of attention for every other top team as they look to get under your skin, which includes the league’s preeminent pest himself, Brad Marchand, who just about took the rookie back to the Bruins bench and claimed him as a souvenir. Consider this one a right of passage for the 18-year-old.

Brad Marchand trying to get under the skin of Connor Bedard after the No. 1 overall pick scored his first career NHL goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/bcsPwWOCfY — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 12, 2023

Quote of the week

Patrik Laine has always quietly been one of the funniest players in the league, dating back to his iconic draft lottery FaceTime interview. As such, when the Columbus Blue Jackets goal scorer was asked about his standing among the league’s elite triggermen, there was no filter on this hilarious quip.

Asked Laine about measuring up against the NHL’s top Cs like McDavid, MacKinnon, Matthews, Crosby etc.



“I’m not going to start kissing everybody’s ass or pumping everybody’s tires. I know I can compete with those guys and that’s why I want to do this in the first place.”#CBJ — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) October 10, 2023

Hit of the week

Ovechkin may be entering his age-38 season, but he sure isn’t playing like one of the elder statesmen of the game. Chasing down Wayne Gretzky’s unthinkable 894 tallies, The Great Eight hasn’t lost the other part of his game that makes him such a generational talent — his bone-crushing physicality. Erik Karlsson got a not-so-gentle reminder of that on Friday night, as the Penguins' newest toy got demolished by a clean, fantastic open-ice hit that evoked shades of Ovechkin at the 2010 Olympics against Jaromir Jagr.

Alex Ovechkin just CRANKED Erik Karlsson#ALLCAPS | #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/HdEPRoBTry — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 14, 2023

Classic Vegas

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrated their 2023 Stanley Cup championship by raising a banner to the rafters of T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday and did so in very Vegas style. Complete with all the glitz, glamor, and even an oversized slot machine, it was certainly a night to remember in Sin City, capped off with a commanding 4-1 win over their expansion cousin Seattle Kraken to start their title defense.

Sabres front office making moves

The Buffalo Sabres front office, led by GM Kevyn Adams, has been plenty busy this offseason, locking in lots of its core for the foreseeable future and being anointed “Next Up” by most NHL fans. The vibes are good in Buffalo, and it seems like the big moves aren’t just happening at the rink for the Sabres, as their general manager made a hilarious cameo with his daughter in this dance number to Olivia Rodrigo’s Get Him Back.

Wholesome moment of the week

Lost in a lot of the Bedard hype, third-overall draft pick Adam Fantilli also made his debut this week for the Blue Jackets, picking up an assist in their 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Prior to that game, the Blue Jackets released this tear-jerker video welcoming the University of Michigan product to the show. We’d recommend having some Kleenex nearby.

Tonight, 2023 #CBJ 1st round pick Adam Fantilli makes his NHL debut in the union blue.



It also happens to be his birthday…



A few special people wanted to wish him luck. Happy opening night, Adam pic.twitter.com/Aw8l8dUpB3 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 12, 2023

Gus bus

The Minnesota Wild’s commercial game remains undefeated, as this time around it’s goaltender Filip Gustavsson driving the Gus Bus ahead of the team’s first day of school. It seems like Gustavsson could probably use some more time in the classroom after Matthews gave him a lesson he’s unlikely to forget, as the Maple Leafs put seven past the Swedish netminder.

All aboard the Gus...you know the rest 🚌#mnwild x Not Weird. Wild pic.twitter.com/b7gCThtljW — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 11, 2023

Quick tribute

Jonathan Quick was a Blue Jacket for all of about 15 minutes last season, but that didn’t stop them from honoring a franchise legend who now boasts three more Stanley Cup rings than the Jackets’ organization. Truly a franchise hero.

CBJ legend Jonathan Quick enjoyed his tribute 😂 #cbj pic.twitter.com/e4Ur33Ple6 — lindsey (@JacketsLindsey) October 14, 2023

We want Pinto

The Ottawa Senators are finding themselves in quite the bind to start the 2023-24 NHL season. They're playing shorthanded given their tight cap constraints, and are having trouble integrating their big offseason addition in Vladimir Tarasenko. Even after a win against the hapless Flyers, Senators fans made their displeasure with Pierre Dorion’s salary cap mismanagement loud and clear at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

“We want Pinto” chant ring down at the CTC. #Sens pic.twitter.com/DfjOANjdwL — Locked On Senators (@SensCentral) October 14, 2023

Christmas gift

Jakob Pelletier won’t be playing for the Calgary Flames for the foreseeable future after undergoing shoulder surgery last week, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his finger on the pulse of his squad from the pressbox. With this hilarious note to his mom, it’s pretty clear Matt Coronato, who scored his first NHL goal Saturday night, has a big fan in his fellow Flames rookie.

Hey mom here’s my list for Christmas🎄 :



- Matt Coronato’s jersey 🔥



Please and thank you https://t.co/6UgNfPN4Xa — Jakob Pelletier (@jak_pelletier) October 15, 2023

Trending Up: Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0-0, W2

There is going to be a very clear theme to this year’s edition of the Maple Leafs: Many, many goals, both for Toronto and its opponents. With 13 goals through just two games, the Maple Leafs are filling the net with ease. They’ve also allowed nine goals over that span, which is tied for the highest mark in their division. Nevertheless, with their stars absolutely dancing — including William Nylander and his expiring contract — Toronto is must-see TV, even more so than usual.

Trending Down: Buffalo Sabres 0-0-2, L2

Despite their GM’s excellent dance moves, the Sabres have not lived up to their early billing, dropping their first two games of the season to the interstate rival New York Rangers and New York Islanders. Goaltender Devon Levi, despite high expectations, has not looked particularly comfortable behind a porous defense. It’s earlier than early as far as the season goes, but this can’t possibly be how the Sabres hoped to kick off their campaign.

MR. PPG ➡️ MR. SHG.



CHRISTOPHER JAMES DOES IT ALL. pic.twitter.com/3XHubPEkRD — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 13, 2023

See a highlight worthy of the spotlight? Tag @JNeginShecter on Twitter/X using the hashtag #BestAndWorst and it may be featured in the following week's edition of NHL’s Best and Worst.