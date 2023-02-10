Beauvillier steals Horvat's thunder in first Isles-Canucks clash since big trade

Anthony Beauvillier and Bo Horvat both buried one against their former teams on Thursday. (Getty)

For all the attention Bo Horvat received for playing his first game against his former team, it was easy to forget that Anthony Beauvillier was also a key part of that blockbuster trade.

The Islanders couldn’t ignore the impact Beauvillier made, either, as he scored the game-winner as the Canucks upset the Islanders 6-5 on Thursday.

Beauvillier and the Canucks upset the Islanders

While Horvat now has a two-game goal streak, the Islanders themselves saw a four-game winning streak go up in smoke.

Earlier in the game, Beauvillier created a commotion in front of the net during a Canucks goal that was credited to Oliver-Ekman Larsson. There was at least some thought that Beauvillier may have tipped the puck. But that hand-wringing would disappear after Beauvillier tipped in a much bigger goal — the would-be game winner in his former rink against his former team for his first as a Canuck.

Considering how much ground the Islanders need to make up in the East playoff race, this could end up being a painful loss — even beyond the juicy narrative of Beauvillier getting the last laugh.

Horvat doing his part (and experiencing a whirlwind couple of weeks)

Thursday’s stunning defeat caps what’s been a hectic (but mostly positive) couple of weeks for Horvat.

On Jan. 30, the Islanders traded Beauvillier, Aatu Räty, and a protected 2023 first-round pick to the Canucks for Borvat.

During the following (2023 NHL All-Star) weekend, the Islanders signed Horvat to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension.

The Islanders won in Bo Horvat’s debut, but it wasn’t until his second game that Horvat collected first goal with his new team.

Then, on Thursday, Horvat and the Islanders took on Beauvillier and the Canucks, with both players scoring against their former teams.

To give you an idea of the kind of impression the sniping center is already making, consider the growing tradition of “Hor-vat!’ chants.

https://twitter.com/NYIslanders/status/1623173516462809088

Much like Beauvillier, Horvat seemed like he got robbed of a narrative-friendly moment.

Early in the second period, it looked like he scored his 33rd goal of the season (and second with the Islanders) on a deft deflection. A successful Canucks challenge negated it, however, with Mat Barzal getting the goal back moments later.

Not long after, Horvat scored his second with the Islanders and first-ever against the Canucks — for real this time.

https://twitter.com/NHL/status/1623867055324766212

Note that Mathew Barzal drew the primary assist on both of Horvat’s first two goals as a member of the Islanders. That, folks, is likely how the Islanders drew it up.

Of course, the actual result on the scoreboard is the opposite of how Lou Lamoriello & Co. drew it up. The Islanders definitely didn’t expect to lose to the Canucks at home, in regulation, and thanks in part to a Beauvillier game-winner.

As much as another Beauvillier goal gives the Islanders "chills," they need to put this one behind them.

