NHL Awards winners: Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

Connor McDavid just had a historic season for the Edmonton Oilers. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ted Lindsay Award - Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid just produced the 15th-highest point-scoring season in league history with only Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemeiux, and Steve Yzerman ever besting his 153 points. He also led the NHL in goals, helped drive the league's best power play, and even played more penalty minutes than he ever had in his career.

No player came within 20 points of McDavid's total, and he logged more ice time than any other forward. He was unquestionable the NHL's greatest offensive force — and while of the NHL's superstars might be able to claim they made a greater defensive contribution, the gap in offensive production was too big for those cases to gain steam.

The Oilers superstar's claim the award is extremely difficult to nitpick, and this Hart Trophy is the third of his career — making him one of just nine players with at least three. He's got a good chance to add to that collection considering he's just 26, and one more win would in an elite group of four with four-plus wins that includes just Gretzky (9), Gordie Howe (6), and Eddie Shore (4).