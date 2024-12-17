Advertisement

NFL world reacts to Bears' embarrassing goal line sequence vs. Vikings

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·4 min read

The Chicago Bears always seem to save their most embarrassing moments for national television, and that was the case against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

With the Bears driving and looking to cut their deficit to one score, the offense orchestrated perhaps the most embarrassing goal-line sequence of the entire 2024 NFL season that cost them four points and proved why their a laughing stock in the league.

Faced with first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, offensive lineman Doug Kramer trotted in for an all-too-familiar play that's proven to be both successful and disastrous for them this season. Bears running back D'Andre Swift found the end zone for the score, but the touchdown was negated after Kramer failed to report as eligible, and the rest was just downright laughable.

The following play, on first-and-goal from the Minnesota 6-yard line, Swift got the ball again for a 2-yard loss, but rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie was called for holding which set them back 10 yards. On second-and-goal from the Minnesota 11-yard line, quarterback Caleb Williams sailed a pass to receiver Rome Odunze.

On third-and-goal, Williams' pass attempt to Odunze (which might've been a touchdown) was broken up by receiver Keenan Allen. On that same play, the referees missed a facemask on Williams. When all was said and done, Chicago settled for a 29-yard Cairo Santos field goal.

As you can imagine, there was plenty of reaction from around the NFL world on this prime-time game -- and it's another embarrassing blemish on their 2024 resume.

How the NFL world reacted to the Bears' embarrassing goal line sequence

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL world reacts to Bears' embarrassing goal line sequence vs. Vikings