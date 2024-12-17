NFL world reacts to Bears' embarrassing goal line sequence vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears always seem to save their most embarrassing moments for national television, and that was the case against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

With the Bears driving and looking to cut their deficit to one score, the offense orchestrated perhaps the most embarrassing goal-line sequence of the entire 2024 NFL season that cost them four points and proved why their a laughing stock in the league.

Faced with first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, offensive lineman Doug Kramer trotted in for an all-too-familiar play that's proven to be both successful and disastrous for them this season. Bears running back D'Andre Swift found the end zone for the score, but the touchdown was negated after Kramer failed to report as eligible, and the rest was just downright laughable.

The following play, on first-and-goal from the Minnesota 6-yard line, Swift got the ball again for a 2-yard loss, but rookie tackle Kiran Amegadjie was called for holding which set them back 10 yards. On second-and-goal from the Minnesota 11-yard line, quarterback Caleb Williams sailed a pass to receiver Rome Odunze.

On third-and-goal, Williams' pass attempt to Odunze (which might've been a touchdown) was broken up by receiver Keenan Allen. On that same play, the referees missed a facemask on Williams. When all was said and done, Chicago settled for a 29-yard Cairo Santos field goal.

As you can imagine, there was plenty of reaction from around the NFL world on this prime-time game -- and it's another embarrassing blemish on their 2024 resume.

How the NFL world reacted to the Bears' embarrassing goal line sequence

Nothing good ever happens when Doug Kramer comes into the game.



How does the Mini-Fridge not report?



Come on. #Bears — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) December 17, 2024

The Bears did every single thing they could to make sure they didn't score a TD there.



Doug Kramer making one of the dumbest mistakes you'll see all year cost the #Bears four points.



At least it's not a shutout. But man, even on a scoring drive, it's frustrating. Missed facemask just makes it worse. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 17, 2024

That might be the worst red zone sequence of the 2024 season. @ChicagoBears — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 17, 2024

That was one of the worst goal line sequences for the Bears this season.

And this is the team that ran that awful sprint option play and had Doug Kramer fumble a hand-off.

(Sidebar: if this game was at home, may have brought out the loudest boos of the season) — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 17, 2024

With all due respect, who thought Doug Kramer was the goal line secret ace for the Bears this season. I am confused. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 17, 2024

1st & Goal at the 1

Doug Kramer not reporting takes away TD

Kiran holding backs them up

Caleb skies one over Rome

Allen drops one (or breaks it up for Rome?) With a missed facemask on Caleb

FG#DaBears football pic.twitter.com/zEk9yFrKsV — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) December 17, 2024

Only the @ChicagoBears can reach the ONE YARD LINE twice in a drive and get a field goal.#Bears — Matt (@1nCalebWeTrust) December 17, 2024

That was the most Chicago Bears drive I have ever watched in my life. Keep the damn backup center off of the field. He’s useless as fullback. Should’ve never seen the field after the fumble at the goal line against the Commanders. — Brady Quinn’s Burner (@BradyQBurner) December 17, 2024

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL world reacts to Bears' embarrassing goal line sequence vs. Vikings