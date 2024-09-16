Advertisement

NFL world reacts to Azeez Al-Shaair punching Roschon Johnson

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·3 min read

It's been a defensive battle between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, but things got especially chippy in the third quarter after a questionable sideline hit on quarterback Caleb Williams.

In the third quarter, Williams took a hit on the sideline from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, which sparked a scuffle on the sideline as his teammates came to his defense. Then, Al-Shaair took it upon himself to take on Chicago's entire roster on the sideline.

But Al-Shaair took it too far when he punched Bears running back Roschon Johnson, who was trying to mediate during the sideline scuffle, and the refs didn't throw a flag, and Al-Shaair resumed playing.

There was plenty of reaction from around the NFL world to Al-Shaair's dirty play:

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL world reacts to Azeez Al-Shaair punching Roschon Johnson