NFL world reacts to Azeez Al-Shaair punching Roschon Johnson

It's been a defensive battle between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, but things got especially chippy in the third quarter after a questionable sideline hit on quarterback Caleb Williams.

In the third quarter, Williams took a hit on the sideline from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, which sparked a scuffle on the sideline as his teammates came to his defense. Then, Al-Shaair took it upon himself to take on Chicago's entire roster on the sideline.

But Al-Shaair took it too far when he punched Bears running back Roschon Johnson, who was trying to mediate during the sideline scuffle, and the refs didn't throw a flag, and Al-Shaair resumed playing.

Caleb Williams took a hit from Azeez Al-Shaair, and Bears players came to defend him. Al-Shaair then punched Roschon Johnson (0:06 mark), but the refs missed it.pic.twitter.com/5DYv8ZZSQ9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2024

There was plenty of reaction from around the NFL world to Al-Shaair's dirty play:

Crazy how Azeez Al-Shaair is still in the game after a blatant cheap shot to the face on a Bears player...pic.twitter.com/l1KSeom7RT https://t.co/o53PaqSR2z — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2024

🚨🚨🚨THIS IS DISGUSTING🚨🚨🚨#Texans AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR PUNCHES #BEARS ROSCHON JOHNSON IN THE FACE.



NO FLAGS FROM THE REFS



Johnson was not even in the game.



😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/ez3iJJ0phH — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 16, 2024

Azeez Al-Shaair out here playing a different sport 😭💀



pic.twitter.com/i4mVXbfuZs — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 16, 2024

Azeez Al-Shaair popped Caleb Williams then started beefing with the whole Bears sideline 💀 #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/hctdOnedy9 — Locker (@PlayLockerLive) September 16, 2024

I guess the NFL officials are a new level of blind this season…



A literal close-fisted punch to the face from Azeez Al-Shaair isn’t even a flag. How was one not thrown during that entire scrum?



So silly. #BearsTexans pic.twitter.com/oMEORlkziq — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) September 16, 2024

After all the penalties called tonight, there was no flag thrown after Azeez Al-Shaair connected with a haymaker 💀pic.twitter.com/ntcNzEpkqR — Covers (@Covers) September 16, 2024

Talk about someone wanting all the smoke -- after a questionable hit on Caleb Williams, Houston's Azeez Al-Shaair appeared intent on not leaving Chicago's sideline until he got into it with approximately 90% of the Bears' roster. — Des Bieler (@DesBieler) September 16, 2024

I despise Azeez Al-Shaair now. And I’m not a Bear fan — Chris 🔱 ✝️🇺🇸 (@STOMBLINDER) September 16, 2024

Azeez Al-Shaair should not be in this game anymore. What are these refs doing — breadrolls (@JohnnyJohnsonv1) September 16, 2024

There’s no way Azeez Al-Shaair isn’t ejected right???? Where is the flag at?? — Icy Maxey (@IcyMaxey) September 16, 2024

I love Azeez Al-Shaair but he needs to be ejected. Malpractice if he remains in https://t.co/vnE4IZT5Gt — paul (@PaulSilanoJr) September 16, 2024

Azeez Al-Shaair is a moron for a bunch of reasons but No. 1 is for punching someone with a helmet on — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) September 16, 2024

Same song and dance.



Bears QB gets lit up and nothing happens. Can’t tell me Mahomes wouldn’t get that call every time.



And then the zebras completely miss the punch by Azeez Al-Shaair who’s played dirty all night. — Jonathan Michel (@jondog237) September 16, 2024

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL world reacts to Azeez Al-Shaair punching Roschon Johnson