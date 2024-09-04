NFL Weekly schedule: TV, time and how to watch Week 1 football

The 2024 NFL season kicks off this week with a highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Friday night will see the NFL go global as the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in São Paulo, Brazil, marking an exciting international start to the season. The first Sunday of the season will feature 13 games, with the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

To conclude the opening weekend, the New York Jets will face the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback, Brock Purdy, in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football matchup, promising an exciting end to the first week of the 2024 NFL season.

Here is the full slate of the NFL season's opening weekend and how to watch.

2024 NFL Week 1 schedule: TV and streaming

All times Eastern.

Thursday, September 5:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Friday, September 6:

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. on Peacock

Sunday, September 8:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons , 1 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills , 1 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS

Houston Texas vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 9:

New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+

