NFL Weekly schedule: TV, time and how to watch Week 1 football
The 2024 NFL season kicks off this week with a highly anticipated game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.
Friday night will see the NFL go global as the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in São Paulo, Brazil, marking an exciting international start to the season. The first Sunday of the season will feature 13 games, with the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.
To conclude the opening weekend, the New York Jets will face the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback, Brock Purdy, in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football matchup, promising an exciting end to the first week of the 2024 NFL season.
Here is the full slate of the NFL season's opening weekend and how to watch.
More: Who are the NFL announcers for FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN this season? Here's what to know
2024 NFL Week 1 schedule: TV and streaming
All times Eastern.
Thursday, September 5:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Friday, September 6:
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. on Peacock
Sunday, September 8:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS
Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox
New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS
Houston Texas vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. on Fox
Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, September 9:
New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+
Stream the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game with Peacock
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Weekly TV schedule: How to watch Week 1 NFL action