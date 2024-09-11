NFL Weekly schedule: TV, time and how to watch Week 2 football

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season was a success. While your favorite team may not have emerged victorious, there's still plenty of season left for them to bounce back (or crumble horribly if they won). As always, Week 2 will start with Thursday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins play host to their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

Unlike last week though, there will not be a game on Friday night. Rather 14 games will be played on Sunday, with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears duking it out in primetime for Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, Week 2's conclusion will feature Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons travelling to Philadelphia to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Here is the full slate of the NFL season's opening weekend and how to watch.

NFL News: 32 things we learned in NFL Week 1: Top players, teams make opening statements

2024 NFL Week 2 schedule: TV and streaming

All times Eastern.

Thursday, September 12:

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. on CBS and Prime Video

Sunday, September 15:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on FOX

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on FOX

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. on FOX

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on FOX

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. on NBC, Peacock, Fubo

Monday, September 16:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

Stream Monday Night Football with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Weekly TV schedule: How to watch Week 2 NFL action