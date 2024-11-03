NFL Week 9 injury report: Live updates on active, inactive players for Sunday's games

NFL fans won't be lucky enough to experience another bye week hiatus in Week 9, but the league's Sunday slate is still looking loaded.

There will be 13 games played on the first Sunday of November, meaning 26 of the NFL's 32 teams will play that day. The schedule includes an anticipated divisional matchup between the Lions and Packers, a great offense vs. defense matchup in the Ravens-Broncos game and a nightcap between two wild-card contenders, the Vikings and Colts.

These matchups will surely excite NFL fans, but we're also at the point in the season where injuries are becoming extremely important for each opponent. Notably, Jordan Love is questionable to play against the Lions while several other stars have landed on the injury report for Week 9.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates on the latest actives and inactive players heading into NFL's Week 9, 1 p.m. ET slate of games on Sunday:

NFL Week 9 injury report

Players' names which are italicized indicate they are listed as questionable entering today's games or did not practice on Friday.

DL Darius Robinson (calf)

DL Naquan Jones (thigh)

DL Roy Lopez (ankle)

OT Jonah Williams (knee)

ILB Troy Andersen (knee)

ILB JD Bertrand (concussion)

G Chris Lindstrom (knee)

DL Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle)

RB Rasheen Ali (ankle)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee)

CB Marlon Humphrey (knee)

DT Travis Jones (ankle)

RB Keaton Mitchell (knee)

DE Brent Urban (concussion)

CB Christian Benford (wrist)

WR Amari Cooper (wrist)

FB Reggie Gilliam (hip)

WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral)

RB Jonathan Brooks (knee)

DT Jaden Crumedy (ankle)

OT Ikem Ekwonu (ankle)

TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)

S Jordan Fuller (hamstring)

OLB DJ Johnson (ankle)

WR Xavier Legette (toe)

S Jammie Robinson (knee)

TE Tommy Tremble (back)

WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)

OLB D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps)

OT Kiran Amegadjie (calf)

OL Ryan Bates (shoulder)

DB Jaquan Brisker (concussion)

OL Larry Borom (ankle)

DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring)

OL Teven Jenkins (knee)

OT Braxton Jones (knee)

DE Montez Sweat (shin)

DL Dominique Robinson

DL Zacch Pickens

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee)

WR Tee Higgins (quadricep)

WR Charlie Jones (groin)

RB Zack Moss (neck)

S Geno Stone (shin)

LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps)

OLB Khaleke Hudson (ankle)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck)

CB Denzel Ward (concussion)

CB DaRon Bland (foot)

CB Trevon Diggs (calf)

DT Linval Joseph (back)

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder)

G Zack Martin (shoulder)

LB Micah Parsons (ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist)

LB Nick Vigil (foot)

DB P.J. Locke (thumb)

S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee)

DL Brodric Martin (knee)

DL Joshua Paschal (illness)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)

RB Sione Vaki (knee)

DT Mekhi Wingo (ankle)

CB Jaire Alexander (knee)

CB Corey Ballentine (ankle)

RB Josh Jacobs (ankle)

QB Jordan Love (groin)

C Josh Myers (wrist)

S Evan Williams (hamstring)

DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)

OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)

RB Tank Bigsby (ankle)

OL Ezra Cleveland (ankle)

WR Gabe Davis (shoulder)

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring)

OL Brandon Scherff (knee)

DT Maason Smith (ankle)

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest)

RB Keilan Robinson (toe)

S Andrew Wingard (knee)

WR Christian Kirk (collarbone)

C Andre James (ankle)

G Dylan Parham (foot)

LB Robert Spillane (knee)

RB Zamir White (quadricep)

LB Joey Bosa (hip)

WR DJ Chark (groin)

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)

MLB Denzel Perryman (toe)

WR Brendan Rice (shoulder)

TE Stone Smartt (ankle)

S Kam Curl (knee)

P Ethan Evans (illness)

DT Neville Gallimore (shoulder)

WR Puka Nacua (knee)

G Joe Noteboom (ankle)

WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder)

DB Charles Woods (toe)

WR River Cracraft (shoulder)

DB Storm Duck (ankle)

TE Julian Hill (shoulder)

S Jevon Holland (knee)

FB Alec Ingold (calf)

CB Kader Kohou (neck)

DE Zach Sieler (eye)

OL Andrew Meyer

TE Tanner Conner

LB Blake Cashman (toe)

CB Akayleb Evans (hip)

OL Dalton Risner (back)

DT Taki Taimani (ankle)

CB Alex Austin (ankle)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

LB Christian Elliss (abdomen)

OL Mike Jordan (ankle)

T Vederian Lowe (ankle/shoulder)

QB Drake Maye (concussion)

DT Jaquelin Roy (neck)

LB Sione Takitaki (knee)

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)

G Shane Lemieux (knee)

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)

WR Bub Means (ankle)

RB Kendre Miller (hamstring)

CB Rico Payton (back)

DT John Ridgeway (oblique)

G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)

LB Nephi Sewell (knee)

RB Jamaal Williams (groin)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles)

P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring)

K Greg Joseph (abdomen)

LB Ty Summers (ankle)

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)

CB Darius Slay (groin)

TE Noah Fant (groin)

LB Ernest Jones (neck)

OT Abraham Lucas (knee)

WR DK Metcalf (knee)

NT Cameron Young (knee)

CB Tre Avery (hamstring)

WR Tyler Boyd (shoulder)

S Amani Hooker (groin)

QB Will Levis (right shoulder)

RB Tony Pollard (foot)

OT Dillon Radunz (foot)

OT Andrew Rupcich (triceps)

CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad)

RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring)

DT T'Vondre Sweat (hip)

OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle)

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)

