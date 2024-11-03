NFL Week 9 injury report: Live updates on active, inactive players for Sunday's games
NFL fans won't be lucky enough to experience another bye week hiatus in Week 9, but the league's Sunday slate is still looking loaded.
There will be 13 games played on the first Sunday of November, meaning 26 of the NFL's 32 teams will play that day. The schedule includes an anticipated divisional matchup between the Lions and Packers, a great offense vs. defense matchup in the Ravens-Broncos game and a nightcap between two wild-card contenders, the Vikings and Colts.
These matchups will surely excite NFL fans, but we're also at the point in the season where injuries are becoming extremely important for each opponent. Notably, Jordan Love is questionable to play against the Lions while several other stars have landed on the injury report for Week 9.
USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates on the latest actives and inactive players heading into NFL's Week 9, 1 p.m. ET slate of games on Sunday:
NFL Week 9 injury report
Players' names which are italicized indicate they are listed as questionable entering today's games or did not practice on Friday.
Arizona Cardinals
DL Darius Robinson (calf)
DL Naquan Jones (thigh)
DL Roy Lopez (ankle)
OT Jonah Williams (knee)
Atlanta Falcons
ILB Troy Andersen (knee)
ILB JD Bertrand (concussion)
G Chris Lindstrom (knee)
DL Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle)
Baltimore Ravens
RB Rasheen Ali (ankle)
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee)
CB Marlon Humphrey (knee)
DT Travis Jones (ankle)
RB Keaton Mitchell (knee)
DE Brent Urban (concussion)
Buffalo Bills
CB Christian Benford (wrist)
WR Amari Cooper (wrist)
FB Reggie Gilliam (hip)
WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral)
Carolina Panthers
RB Jonathan Brooks (knee)
DT Jaden Crumedy (ankle)
OT Ikem Ekwonu (ankle)
TE Feleipe Franks (concussion)
S Jordan Fuller (hamstring)
OLB DJ Johnson (ankle)
WR Xavier Legette (toe)
S Jammie Robinson (knee)
TE Tommy Tremble (back)
WR Adam Thielen (hamstring)
OLB D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps)
Chicago Bears
OT Kiran Amegadjie (calf)
OL Ryan Bates (shoulder)
DB Jaquan Brisker (concussion)
OL Larry Borom (ankle)
DB Kyler Gordon (hamstring)
OL Teven Jenkins (knee)
OT Braxton Jones (knee)
DE Montez Sweat (shin)
DL Dominique Robinson
DL Zacch Pickens
Cincinnati Bengals
OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee)
WR Tee Higgins (quadricep)
WR Charlie Jones (groin)
RB Zack Moss (neck)
S Geno Stone (shin)
Cleveland Browns
LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps)
OLB Khaleke Hudson (ankle)
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck)
CB Denzel Ward (concussion)
Dallas Cowboys
CB DaRon Bland (foot)
CB Trevon Diggs (calf)
DT Linval Joseph (back)
LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder)
G Zack Martin (shoulder)
LB Micah Parsons (ankle)
DT Jordan Phillips (wrist)
LB Nick Vigil (foot)
Denver Broncos
DB P.J. Locke (thumb)
S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee)
Detroit Lions
DL Brodric Martin (knee)
DL Joshua Paschal (illness)
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle)
RB Sione Vaki (knee)
DT Mekhi Wingo (ankle)
Green Bay Packers
CB Jaire Alexander (knee)
CB Corey Ballentine (ankle)
RB Josh Jacobs (ankle)
QB Jordan Love (groin)
C Josh Myers (wrist)
S Evan Williams (hamstring)
Indianapolis Colts
DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)
Jacksonville Jaguars
RB Tank Bigsby (ankle)
OL Ezra Cleveland (ankle)
WR Gabe Davis (shoulder)
RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring)
OL Brandon Scherff (knee)
DT Maason Smith (ankle)
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (chest)
RB Keilan Robinson (toe)
S Andrew Wingard (knee)
WR Christian Kirk (collarbone)
Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James (ankle)
G Dylan Parham (foot)
LB Robert Spillane (knee)
RB Zamir White (quadricep)
Los Angeles Chargers
LB Joey Bosa (hip)
WR DJ Chark (groin)
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
MLB Denzel Perryman (toe)
WR Brendan Rice (shoulder)
TE Stone Smartt (ankle)
Los Angeles Rams
S Kam Curl (knee)
P Ethan Evans (illness)
DT Neville Gallimore (shoulder)
WR Puka Nacua (knee)
G Joe Noteboom (ankle)
WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder)
DB Charles Woods (toe)
Miami Dolphins
WR River Cracraft (shoulder)
DB Storm Duck (ankle)
TE Julian Hill (shoulder)
S Jevon Holland (knee)
FB Alec Ingold (calf)
CB Kader Kohou (neck)
DE Zach Sieler (eye)
OL Andrew Meyer
TE Tanner Conner
Minnesota Vikings
LB Blake Cashman (toe)
CB Akayleb Evans (hip)
OL Dalton Risner (back)
DT Taki Taimani (ankle)
New England Patriots
CB Alex Austin (ankle)
S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
LB Christian Elliss (abdomen)
OL Mike Jordan (ankle)
T Vederian Lowe (ankle/shoulder)
QB Drake Maye (concussion)
DT Jaquelin Roy (neck)
LB Sione Takitaki (knee)
New Orleans Saints
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
G Shane Lemieux (knee)
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
WR Bub Means (ankle)
RB Kendre Miller (hamstring)
CB Rico Payton (back)
DT John Ridgeway (oblique)
G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
LB Nephi Sewell (knee)
RB Jamaal Williams (groin)
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
New York Giants
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles)
P Jamie Gillan (left hamstring)
K Greg Joseph (abdomen)
LB Ty Summers (ankle)
Philadelphia Eagles
TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)
CB Darius Slay (groin)
Seattle Seahawks
TE Noah Fant (groin)
LB Ernest Jones (neck)
OT Abraham Lucas (knee)
WR DK Metcalf (knee)
NT Cameron Young (knee)
Tennessee Titans
CB Tre Avery (hamstring)
WR Tyler Boyd (shoulder)
S Amani Hooker (groin)
QB Will Levis (right shoulder)
RB Tony Pollard (foot)
OT Dillon Radunz (foot)
OT Andrew Rupcich (triceps)
CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad)
RB Tyjae Spears (hamstring)
DT T'Vondre Sweat (hip)
Washington Commanders
OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle)
RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 9 injury report: Inactives lists for Sunday's games