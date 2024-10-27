NFL Week 8 announcers: The complete list of Sunday's lineup in 2024
Another NFL Sunday is here, this time in Week 8, with a full slate of games to watch and enjoy. That’s right, it’s time for some football!
And if you’re here, you may be wondering who is calling the game you’re watching. Fear not! We have answers.
Below is the list of all the Sunday games and their announcing teams in order of play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters. We won’t list the Monday games, because we know who usually does Monday Night Football for ESPN.
So, here you go: all the announcers for this Sunday of football!
(All times listed are Eastern.)
Eagles at Bengals, CBS at 1 p.m.
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
Ravens at Browns, CBS at 1 p.m.
Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker and Amanda Balionis
Titans at Lions, Fox at 1 p.m.
Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston and Laura Okmin
Colts at Texans, CBS at 1 p.m.
Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber and AJ Ross
Packers at Jaguars, Fox at 1 p.m.
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Megan Olivi
Cardinals at Dolphins, Fox at 1 p.m.
Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth and Jan Hale
Jets at Patriots, CBS at 1 p.m.
Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala
Falcons at Buccaneers, Fox at 1 p.m.
Adam Amin, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver
Saints at Chargers, Fox at 4:05 p.m.
Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez and Kristina Pink
Bills at Seahawks, Fox at 4:05 p.m.
Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
Panthers at Broncos, CBS at 4:25 p.m.
Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty and Amanda Guerra
Bears at Commanders, CBS at 4:25 p.m.
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
Chiefs at Raiders, CBS at 4:25 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
Cowboys at 49ers, NBC at 8:20 p.m.
Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark
