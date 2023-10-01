NFL Week 4 late slate live tracker: Cardinals hanging around vs. 49ers
Everyone expected the Arizona Cardinals to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Through four weeks, say this for them: They're not an easy out.
The Cardinals are hanging around at Levi's Stadium against the NFC powerhouse San Francisco 49ers, trailing 21-16 late in the third quarter despite Christian McCaffrey's three touchdowns.
Joshua Dobbs has connected with Michael Wilson on a pair of touchdown passes, and now Arizona has given itself a chance as the fourth quarter approaches.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest scores, stats and injuries during the Week 4 late slate of games.