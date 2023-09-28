NFL Week 4 announcers: TV crews for every game, starting with Thursday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season has come and gone, and it brought a number of dominant performances, both offensive and defensive, and sprinkled in some upsets as well.
The NFL Week 4 schedule kicks off Thursday night with a divisional battle between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The Packers are coming off a dramatic 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, while Detroit beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-6 last Sunday.
The action continues Sunday morning with the NFL's first international game of the season, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. That game will feature the Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off at Wembley Stadium in London.
Nine games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, highlighted by divisional games between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, and the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills.
The afternoon slate features three games, including the New England Patriots traveling to Dallas to face the Cowboys.
Sunday's action wraps up on Sunday Night Football in a matchup between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.
Week 4 concludes with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Here's a full list of announcers, channels and kickoff times for every Week 4 NFL game.
NFL WEEK 4 POWER RANKINGS: Cowboys tumble out of top five, Dolphins surge
All kickoff times are in Eastern time.
Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Kickoff time, where to watch: 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Sunday morning game in London: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Kickoff time, where to watch: 9:30 a.m., ESPN+
Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst)
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst)
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Alex Faust (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst)
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst)
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst)
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst)
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst)
Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:20 p.m., NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN Deportes
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Week 4 NFL announcers: TV broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football