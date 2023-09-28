NFL Week 4 announcers: TV crews for every game, starting with Thursday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season has come and gone, and it brought a number of dominant performances, both offensive and defensive, and sprinkled in some upsets as well.

The NFL Week 4 schedule kicks off Thursday night with a divisional battle between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The Packers are coming off a dramatic 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, while Detroit beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-6 last Sunday.

The action continues Sunday morning with the NFL's first international game of the season, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. That game will feature the Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off at Wembley Stadium in London.

Nine games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, highlighted by divisional games between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, and the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills.

The afternoon slate features three games, including the New England Patriots traveling to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

Sunday's action wraps up on Sunday Night Football in a matchup between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 4 concludes with the Seattle Seahawks taking on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Here's a full list of announcers, channels and kickoff times for every Week 4 NFL game.

NFL WEEK 4 POWER RANKINGS: Cowboys tumble out of top five, Dolphins surge

All kickoff times are in Eastern time.

Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff time, where to watch: 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Sunday morning game in London: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickoff time, where to watch: 9:30 a.m., ESPN+

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) fumbles the football after getting hit by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Story continues

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Alex Faust (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst)

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst)

The Arizona Cardinals' Rondale Moore (4) scores on a 45-yard run against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:20 p.m., NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPN Deportes

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Week 4 NFL announcers: TV broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football