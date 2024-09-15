NFL Week 2: How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions game today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 2 of the NFL season on Sunday. (Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at Ford Field during week two of the NFL's regular season. Both teams are coming off of week one wins, and Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield is expected to start again for the team. He'll square off against Detroit's Jared Goff. The Lions vs. Buccaneers game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday on Fox. Here’s all the info you need about today's game, and check our live, game-day updates here.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions game:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: Buccaneers vs. Lions

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Lions game on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit this Sunday, Sept. 15, airing live at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

You can watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions game on Fox on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV. This Sunday's game also be available on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

2024 NFL season Week 2 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 15

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:45 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

