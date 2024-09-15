NFL Week 2: How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions game today
The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at Ford Field during week two of the NFL's regular season. Both teams are coming off of week one wins, and Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield is expected to start again for the team. He'll square off against Detroit's Jared Goff. The Lions vs. Buccaneers game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday on Fox. Here’s all the info you need about today's game, and check our live, game-day updates here.
What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Lions game on?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit this Sunday, Sept. 15, airing live at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.
You can watch the Buccaneers vs. Lions game on Fox on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV. This Sunday's game also be available on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices.
2024 NFL season Week 2 full schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, Sept. 12
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday, Sept. 15
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
New York Giants at Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:45 p.m. (CBS)
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, Sept. 16
Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
How to watch every NFL game this season:
Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!).
More ways to watch NFL games this season:
