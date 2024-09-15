NFL Week 2: How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys game today

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon during the NFL's week 2. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon in a game that will be broadcast on Fox, so get used to hearing the sweet sounds of Tom Brady's voice as he eases into his new job as a color analyst for the network. During week one, Dallas pulled off an impressive 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, while the Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 47-10 during their home opener. The Saints vs. Cowboys game will kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday on Fox. Here’s all the info you need about today's game, and check out both teams' up-to-date stats, news, and more here.

How to watch the Saints vs. Cowboys game:

Fubo TV Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Try free at Fubo

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: Saints vs. Cowboys

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Saints vs. Cowboys game on?

The New Orleans Saints will play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX this Sunday, Sept. 15, airing live at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

You can watch the Saints vs. Cowboys game on Fox on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV. This Sunday's game also be available on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, and NFL+.

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch a week's worth of games risk-free.

(YouTube) YouTube TV Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket NFL Sunday Ticket is available exclusively on YouTube TV and offers football fans the chance to watch every major game that's airing out of their local markets. NFL Sunday ticket is available with a subscription to YouTube TV for $670.96 over four months (that's $168/mo). You can also purchase a subscription without being a YouTube TV subscriber for $479 for the season. Try free at YouTube

NFL+ Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. $6.99/month at NFL

DirecTV Stream Watch NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and local RSNs Try free at DirecTV

Hulu + Live TV Watch NFL games on ESPN, ESPN+, NBC, CBS, Fox and NFL Network Try free at Hulu

2024 NFL season Week 2 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 15

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:45 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

Amazon Prime Video Stream NFL Thursday Night Football games $15 at Amazon

Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC $29 at Amazon

More ways to watch NFL games this season:

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket Try free at YouTube

Peacock Stream NFL games on NBC plus Peacock exclusive games $7.99/month at Peacock

Paramount+ Premium Stream NFL games on CBS $12 at Paramount+

ESPN+ Stream select NFL games on ESPN $10.99 per month at ESPN