NFL Week 18 schedule: Who's playing on Saturday and in the Sunday night finale?
Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season is finally here. We've got our current draft order and the playoff picture is coming into focus.
And that means we now know the schedule for every team that's playing in the final week of the regular season. There are two games on Saturday, a whole bunch on Sunday, including one final Sunday Night Football matchup that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Let's dive in (all times Eastern):
Saturday
Browns at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC
Bengals at Steelers, 8 p.m. on ESPN/ABC
Sunday
Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. on CBS
Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox
Bears at Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox
Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox
Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS
Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. on CBS
Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS
49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Seahawks at Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Dolphins at Jets, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Vikings at Lions, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
More NFL!
NFL mock draft from CBS has the Giants still taking a QB despite dropping in the draft order
Watch Jeremy Reaves propose to his girlfriend right after the Commanders clinch a playoff spot
NFL playoff picture: Who's in, out or clinched ahead of Week 18?
This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL Week 18 schedule: Who's playing on Saturday and in the Sunday night finale?