MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 29: Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings leaves the field after beating the Green Bay Packers 27-25 at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151575 ORIG FILE ID: 2191797601

Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season is finally here. We've got our current draft order and the playoff picture is coming into focus.

And that means we now know the schedule for every team that's playing in the final week of the regular season. There are two games on Saturday, a whole bunch on Sunday, including one final Sunday Night Football matchup that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Let's dive in (all times Eastern):

Saturday

Browns at Ravens, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Bengals at Steelers, 8 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Sunday

Panthers at Falcons, 1 p.m. on CBS

Commanders at Cowboys, 1 p.m. on Fox

Bears at Packers, 1 p.m. on Fox

Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox

Bills at Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. on CBS

Saints at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

49ers at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Chargers at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Seahawks at Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Dolphins at Jets, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Vikings at Lions, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL Week 18 schedule: Who's playing on Saturday and in the Sunday night finale?