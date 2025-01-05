NFL Week 18: Commanders secure No. 6 seed in NFC with last-second TD to beat Cowboys

The Commanders managed to pull out a win over the hobbled Cowboys.

The Washington Commanders managed to pull out a last-second 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, snatching victory from the rapidly-closing jaws of defeat and securing the No. 6 seed in the NFC They will play either the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

The Commanders were fighting for seeding in this game, and head coach Dan Quinn had that in mind when he started QB Jayden Daniels in the first half. But Daniels was not great, going 6-of-12 for 38 yards with 27 rushing yards on four carries. They scored just a field goal and trailed the Cowboys 6-3 at the half.

If the Cowboys had won, it would have affected playoff seeding for Washington, but it would have also been fairly embarrassing. The Cowboys were apparently more interested in saving $500,000 than giving themselves the best chance to win. They started third-stringer Trey Lance instead of Cooper Rush, who would have crossed 55% of total snaps played if he'd started and earned a $500,000 bonus.

And yet, despite a thoroughly uneven Lance starting for Dallas, Daniels starting the first half, and Daniels' replacement Marcus Mariota throwing a TD almost immediately after Daniels left the game, the Commanders were poised to lose until the final minute of the game, when Mariota tossed a TD to a leaping Terry McLaurin. They turned a loss into a win at the last second, and avoided a rematch with a full strength Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

NFL Week 18 Sunday schedule

Early window

Buccaneers 27, Saints 19

Panthers 44, Falcons 38

Eagles 20, Giants 13

Patriots 23, Bills 16

Colts 26, Jaguars 23

Texans 23, Titans 14

Bears 24, Packers 22

Commanders 23, Cowboys 19

Late window

Chiefs vs Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Dolphins vs. Jets — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Seahawks vs. Rams — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Chargers vs. Raiders — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Vikings vs. Lions — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC