NFL Week 18: Commanders secure No. 6 seed in NFC with last-second TD to beat Cowboys
The Commanders managed to pull out a win over the hobbled Cowboys.
The Washington Commanders managed to pull out a last-second 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, snatching victory from the rapidly-closing jaws of defeat and securing the No. 6 seed in the NFC They will play either the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.
The Commanders were fighting for seeding in this game, and head coach Dan Quinn had that in mind when he started QB Jayden Daniels in the first half. But Daniels was not great, going 6-of-12 for 38 yards with 27 rushing yards on four carries. They scored just a field goal and trailed the Cowboys 6-3 at the half.
If the Cowboys had won, it would have affected playoff seeding for Washington, but it would have also been fairly embarrassing. The Cowboys were apparently more interested in saving $500,000 than giving themselves the best chance to win. They started third-stringer Trey Lance instead of Cooper Rush, who would have crossed 55% of total snaps played if he'd started and earned a $500,000 bonus.
And yet, despite a thoroughly uneven Lance starting for Dallas, Daniels starting the first half, and Daniels' replacement Marcus Mariota throwing a TD almost immediately after Daniels left the game, the Commanders were poised to lose until the final minute of the game, when Mariota tossed a TD to a leaping Terry McLaurin. They turned a loss into a win at the last second, and avoided a rematch with a full strength Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.
NFL Week 18 Sunday schedule
Early window
Buccaneers 27, Saints 19
Panthers 44, Falcons 38
Eagles 20, Giants 13
Patriots 23, Bills 16
Colts 26, Jaguars 23
Texans 23, Titans 14
Bears 24, Packers 22
Commanders 23, Cowboys 19
Late window
Chiefs vs Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Dolphins vs. Jets — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Seahawks vs. Rams — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Chargers vs. Raiders — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Sunday Night Football
Vikings vs. Lions — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
BEARS END LOSING STREAK ON LAST PLAY OF THE SEASON!
BEARS UPSET THE PACKERS IN WEEK 18 pic.twitter.com/MwkYHhCtbu
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Texans trolls Titans
https://t.co/b8rkWAb1ZK pic.twitter.com/ChH6odBjzg
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2025
Things are getting weird in Green Bay
Oh boy. Jordan Love hasn't played since the second quarter due to an elbow knock, but his backup Malik Willis might be injured...
Packers quarterback Jordan Love is warming up on the sideline as if he may try to go back in….
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2025
Packers narrow gap with Bears
Wilson bounces it outside for the score!#CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/cmVuULRw5r
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 5, 2025
The Panthers-Falcons game will not quit
The Penix to Drake connection!
CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/zYJ2XDOE7m
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 5, 2025
Buccaneers have returned to their bodies
It was looking pretty bleak for the Buccaneers until this play. Now they've got a one-point lead over the Saints.
Playoffs on the line. 👨🍳 with a 🎯 pic.twitter.com/G0vVU5YFlV
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2025
Have the Buccaneers been body-snatched?
What is going on with the Bucs?!
A 14-yard punt 😳
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/f64r2qM16l
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025
A.J. Brown may have permanently scarred every Eagles rookie receiver
When A.J. Brown accidentally threw Tanner McKee's first NFL touchdown ball into the stands in Week 17, he made an impression on every Eagles rookie receiver.
E.J. Jenkins scores his first NFL TD and pump fakes it into the stands
"Don't let AJ Brown get it" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3sNYCpoOJO
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 5, 2025
Bryce Young is feeling confident
Bryce Young, holy crap. HE TURNED AROUND TO CELEBRATE THE TD BEFORE THE BALL HAD EVEN BEEN CAUGHT. That man is feeling GOOD.
That was too cold, Bryce.@_bryce_young @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/EZwArdAj1L
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Bryce Young to Tremble! Panthers tie it up in ATL.
📺: #CARvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/dw7qWAiGBB
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Commanders lead Cowboys 10-9 after another Zach Ertz TD
Mariota to Ertz for a Commanders TD!
📺: #WASvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/RCzrVC9DF2
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Commanders replace Jayden Daniels with Marcus Mariota
The Commanders have a playoff game to prep for, so they've pulled their QB Jayden Daniels and put backup Marcus Mariota in for the rest of the game.
Marcus Mariota is now in at QB pic.twitter.com/6ZhYUje6RL
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 5, 2025
Bucs back in it vs. Saints with Baker's 40th TD throw
Baker Mayfield's 40th TD pass of the season!
📺: #NOvsTB on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/ekV8BTC9GN
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Emotions are sizzling between Saints and Bucs
The Saints have nothing to play for but pride. The Bucs, on the other hand, are playing for their lives and probably didn't think they'd be down 10 points after halftime to the 5-11 Saints.
Things are getting chippy in Saints-Bucs pic.twitter.com/G33uOykhNy
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025
Malik Nabers is a bright spot in a dreary Giants season
With four catches today, Malik Nabers just set a Giants season record with 108 catches. Steve Smith had 107 in 2009.
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 5, 2025
Meanwhile, Caleb Williams is not having a great day...
Yikes.
From @ESPNStatsInfo: Caleb Williams finished the first half with an average of -0.7 air yards per attempt. Among players with at least 5 pass attempts in a half, it's the fewest air yards per attempt in a half this season, and second-fewest in a half by a Bear since 2006 (Tyson…
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 5, 2025
MICHAEL PENIX IS ON FIRE
Penix cannot stop throwing bombs. He's putting on a show right now.
PENIX TO LONDON GIVES THE FALCONS THE LEAD.
📺: #CARvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/uaFaMt47qq
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
No seriously, Panthers-Falcons is LIT
Michael. Penix.
📺: #CARvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/mm1V8lpnT2
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Jordan Love is still having his hand looked at on the sideline pic.twitter.com/RY9QkccIX1
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025
Panthers-Falcons is a barn burner
Bijan Robinson is doing his part, and now the game is tied 17-17.
Bijan Robinson is in, ties it up before the half.
📺: #CARvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/hcs1IykLdd
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Panthers hanging in vs. Falcons
Bryce Young to Miles Sanders!@Panthers re-take the lead.
📺: #CARvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/6z0E325jDy
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Christian Watson, Jordan Love questionable for Packers
Injury updates: WR Christian Watson is questionable to return with a knee injury. QB Jordan Love is questionable to return with a right elbow injury.#CHIvsGB
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 5, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Lambeau Leap time for Josh Jacobs!
Josh Jacobs tuddy calls for a Lambeau Leap #GoPackGo
📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/mvFsRu1ISL
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Michael Penix extends for game-tying TD
PENIX FOR THE PYLON.
📺: #CARvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/FTBElkXvNH
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Packers WR Christian Watson carted off after non-contact knee injury
Christian Watson walked out of the medical tent and onto a cart on the Packers sideline. He looked to be overcome with emotion as he was getting taken back to the locker room.
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 5, 2025
Bryce Young gives Panthers lead over Falcons
"Bryce Young calls his own number"@Panthers take the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/yoVrHskhaE
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 5, 2025
D'Andre Swift scores for Bears after turnover
.@DAndreSwift punches it in
📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX pic.twitter.com/UyUGogcn2d
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 5, 2025
QB Joe Milton's NFL debut for Patriots is going well
Joe Milton is balling in his debut! 48-yard TD pass to Boutte!
📺: #BUFvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/u2W48Voqvr
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
The Bills have had an extraordinary season
First team EVER.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/2W1yGMdIaw
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 5, 2025
The Fantasy football gods hate you
Isn't this always the way it goes?
Joe Mixon: does nothing in the fantasy playoffs
Dameon Pierce: does this in Week 18pic.twitter.com/i2ecUNDxwW
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) January 5, 2025
Trubisky TD ties Bills-Pats at 7-7
Trubisky gets the Bills on the board!
📺: #BUFvsNE on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/J2qaqaalju
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Bears take the lead in a game for the first time since Week 12
Leave it to the Bears to dust off the interesting plays in Week 18, once most fans have stopped watching and everyone else thinks they're incompetent.
And it worked! They pulled off a trick play and took their first lead in SIX WEEKS. Never change, Bears. (Don't worry, they won't.)
BEARS FOOLED THEM ON THE MISDIRECTION PUNT RETURN 🔥
📺: #CHIvsGB on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/CcWFKgCTD3
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Eagles backups are doing work
Nearly every good/important Eagles player is inactive today, but the backups aren't screwing around against the Giants.
🛑 Stop scrolling and enjoy this 4th down stop 🛑@KeleeRingo | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dtHJLDZrLq
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2025
Tanner McKee is making his first NFL start today, and he's already got Philly up 7-0 after throwing a pass to Ainias Smith, who caught it the ball for his first career touchdown!
You always remember your 1st TD 🕺@ainias_smith | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/w0O99SlIe5
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2025
Micah Parsons is sacking it up vs. Commanders
Micah Parsons has two sacks in the the Commanders' first possession. The Cowboys don't have much to play for, but Parsons is doing work.
right outta the gate 🦁
📺: #WASvsDAL on FOX
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LvklCbYJ1e pic.twitter.com/XcqThfHXA0
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 5, 2025
startin' off 🔥
📺: #WASvsDAL on FOX
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LvklCbYJ1e pic.twitter.com/IyL63dfkW7
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 5, 2025
Josh Allen's consecutive starts streak continues
Bills QB Josh Allen played one play then promptly went to the sideline and put on the QB parka coat. His streak is secure.
Josh Allen started Sunday’s game vs. New England and played one play. He now has started 105 straight games, the longest active streak for any QB and more than double the next closest streak that belongs to Lions QB Jared Goff.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2025
Whoops! These Saquon fans traveled a long way to watch him sit on the sideline
Saquon Barkley is inactive today and won't be attempting to break Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season rushing record, despite being just 100 yards short.
These fans apparently did not get the message. At least they look happy to be there.
This Eagles fan traveled 1000 miles to see Saquon break the record
But remember in the final regular season game last year against the Giants, not only was AJ Brown lost for the playoff game, but Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown were as well. pic.twitter.com/1vckHwN0Qs
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 5, 2025
Simone Biles wearing enormous coat to support husband Jonathan Owens
It is 16 degrees in Green Bay right now, but there's no way cold weather will stop Simone Biles from supporting her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, in his last game of the season.
Wearing an enormous floor-length puffer coat (i.e. the fashionable version of the famous sideline parka cape), she was on the field pregame to wish Owens luck.
.@Simone_Biles always here to support @jjowens_3 🫶 pic.twitter.com/qpb8vefQfN
— NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025
Bucs' duck is back!
Remember the mallard that landed on the field of Raymond James Stadium during the Buccaneers' victory over the Panthers in Week 17?
The duck is back!
LOOK WHO'S BACK 🦆😎 pic.twitter.com/rDwsLB9Ay0
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 5, 2025
Credit to Tampa's social media team for finding the weirdest yet somehow perfect music for this duck video.
Inactives: Texans vs. Titans
Today’s inactives for #HOUvsTEN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z6KgnQ8GX0
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 5, 2025
Titans #HOUvsTEN inactives pic.twitter.com/81KMLjybUt
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 5, 2025
Inactives: Saints vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 18 inactives: New Orleans Saints
DT Khristian Boyd
QB Derek Carr
LB Willie Gay
RB Alvin Kamara
RB Kendre Miller
WR Mason Tipton
LB Pete Werner
— Crews (@crewser128) January 5, 2025
Inactives for Week 1️⃣8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/mIQwPc4Syt
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 5, 2025
Inactives: Giants vs. Eagles
GIANTS INACTIVES:
RB Dante Miller
CB Greg Stroman
CB Dee Williams
ILB Micah McFadden
C John Michael Schmitz
OT Evan Neal
QB Tim Boyle (3rd QB)
— Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) January 5, 2025
Today's Inactives#NYGvsPHI pic.twitter.com/ds8dhVdyrP
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2025
Inactives: Bills vs. Patriots
Today's inactives. #BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/txwCm2tuac
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 5, 2025
Patriots inactives. pic.twitter.com/7iA6DyqTxF
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2025
Inactives: Jaguars vs. Colts
#JAXvsIND Inactives pic.twitter.com/kGyC6346F3
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 5, 2025
Our inactives for #JAXvsIND. pic.twitter.com/iRDAX3VnVT
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 5, 2025
Inactives: Bears vs. Packers
Inactives for #CHIvsGB: pic.twitter.com/UikWP4dguI
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 5, 2025
NFL Week 18 inactives: Green Bay Packers
S Zayne Anderson
LB Brenton Cox
OT Andre Dillard
WR Romeo Doubs
LB Quay Walker
S Evan Williams
— Crews (@crewser128) January 5, 2025
Inactives: Commanders vs. Cowboys
#WASvsDAL inactives
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 5, 2025
The @dallascowboys inactives against the Washington Commanders:
#15 Will Grier (Emergency 3rd QB)
#18 Damone Clark (LB)
#51 Earnest Brown (DE)
#71 Chuma Edoga (T)
#91 Tyrus Wheat (DE)
#96 Justin Rogers (DT)
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 5, 2025
Inactives: Panthers vs. Falcons
#Panthers inactives vs. #Falcons:
RG Robert Hunt
CB Jaycee Horn
LB Josey Jewell
S Lonnie Johnson
WR Velus Jones
WR Deven Thompkins
QB Jack Plummer@CSLonQCN
— Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) January 5, 2025
Darnell Mooney is inactive for today's game
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 5, 2025