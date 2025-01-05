Advertisement
NFL Week 18: Commanders secure No. 6 seed in NFC with last-second TD to beat Cowboys

The Commanders managed to pull out a win over the hobbled Cowboys.

yahoo sports staff

The Washington Commanders managed to pull out a last-second 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, snatching victory from the rapidly-closing jaws of defeat and securing the No. 6 seed in the NFC They will play either the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

The Commanders were fighting for seeding in this game, and head coach Dan Quinn had that in mind when he started QB Jayden Daniels in the first half. But Daniels was not great, going 6-of-12 for 38 yards with 27 rushing yards on four carries. They scored just a field goal and trailed the Cowboys 6-3 at the half.

If the Cowboys had won, it would have affected playoff seeding for Washington, but it would have also been fairly embarrassing. The Cowboys were apparently more interested in saving $500,000 than giving themselves the best chance to win. They started third-stringer Trey Lance instead of Cooper Rush, who would have crossed 55% of total snaps played if he'd started and earned a $500,000 bonus.

And yet, despite a thoroughly uneven Lance starting for Dallas, Daniels starting the first half, and Daniels' replacement Marcus Mariota throwing a TD almost immediately after Daniels left the game, the Commanders were poised to lose until the final minute of the game, when Mariota tossed a TD to a leaping Terry McLaurin. They turned a loss into a win at the last second, and avoided a rematch with a full strength Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

Buccaneers 27, Saints 19
Panthers 44, Falcons 38
Eagles 20, Giants 13
Patriots 23, Bills 16
Colts 26, Jaguars 23
Texans 23, Titans 14
Bears 24, Packers 22
Commanders 23, Cowboys 19

Chiefs vs Broncos — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Dolphins vs. Jets — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Seahawks vs. Rams — 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
Chargers vs. Raiders — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Vikings vs. Lions — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Live45 updates
  • Liz Roscher

    BEARS END LOSING STREAK ON LAST PLAY OF THE SEASON!

  • Liz Roscher

    Texans trolls Titans

  • Liz Roscher

    Things are getting weird in Green Bay

    Oh boy. Jordan Love hasn't played since the second quarter due to an elbow knock, but his backup Malik Willis might be injured...

  • Liz Roscher

    Packers narrow gap with Bears

  • Liz Roscher

    The Panthers-Falcons game will not quit

  • Liz Roscher

    Buccaneers have returned to their bodies

    It was looking pretty bleak for the Buccaneers until this play. Now they've got a one-point lead over the Saints.

  • Liz Roscher

    Have the Buccaneers been body-snatched?

    What is going on with the Bucs?!

  • Liz Roscher

    A.J. Brown may have permanently scarred every Eagles rookie receiver

    When A.J. Brown accidentally threw Tanner McKee's first NFL touchdown ball into the stands in Week 17, he made an impression on every Eagles rookie receiver.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bryce Young is feeling confident

    Bryce Young, holy crap. HE TURNED AROUND TO CELEBRATE THE TD BEFORE THE BALL HAD EVEN BEEN CAUGHT. That man is feeling GOOD.

  • Liz Roscher

    Commanders lead Cowboys 10-9 after another Zach Ertz TD

  • Liz Roscher

    Commanders replace Jayden Daniels with Marcus Mariota

    The Commanders have a playoff game to prep for, so they've pulled their QB Jayden Daniels and put backup Marcus Mariota in for the rest of the game.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bucs back in it vs. Saints with Baker's 40th TD throw

  • Liz Roscher

    Emotions are sizzling between Saints and Bucs

    The Saints have nothing to play for but pride. The Bucs, on the other hand, are playing for their lives and probably didn't think they'd be down 10 points after halftime to the 5-11 Saints.

  • Liz Roscher

    Malik Nabers is a bright spot in a dreary Giants season

  • Liz Roscher

    Meanwhile, Caleb Williams is not having a great day...

    Yikes.

  • Liz Roscher

    MICHAEL PENIX IS ON FIRE

    Penix cannot stop throwing bombs. He's putting on a show right now.

  • Liz Roscher

    No seriously, Panthers-Falcons is LIT

  • Liz Roscher
  • Liz Roscher

    Panthers-Falcons is a barn burner

    Bijan Robinson is doing his part, and now the game is tied 17-17.

  • Liz Roscher

    Panthers hanging in vs. Falcons

  • Liz Roscher

    Christian Watson, Jordan Love questionable for Packers

  • Liz Roscher

    Lambeau Leap time for Josh Jacobs!

  • Liz Roscher

    Michael Penix extends for game-tying TD

  • Liz Roscher

    Packers WR Christian Watson carted off after non-contact knee injury

  • Liz Roscher

    Bryce Young gives Panthers lead over Falcons

  • Liz Roscher

    D'Andre Swift scores for Bears after turnover

  • Liz Roscher

    QB Joe Milton's NFL debut for Patriots is going well

  • Liz Roscher

    The Bills have had an extraordinary season

  • Liz Roscher

    The Fantasy football gods hate you

    Isn't this always the way it goes?

  • Liz Roscher

    Trubisky TD ties Bills-Pats at 7-7

  • Liz Roscher

    Bears take the lead in a game for the first time since Week 12

    Leave it to the Bears to dust off the interesting plays in Week 18, once most fans have stopped watching and everyone else thinks they're incompetent.

    And it worked! They pulled off a trick play and took their first lead in SIX WEEKS. Never change, Bears. (Don't worry, they won't.)

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles backups are doing work

    Nearly every good/important Eagles player is inactive today, but the backups aren't screwing around against the Giants.

    Tanner McKee is making his first NFL start today, and he's already got Philly up 7-0 after throwing a pass to Ainias Smith, who caught it the ball for his first career touchdown!

  • Liz Roscher

    Micah Parsons is sacking it up vs. Commanders

    Micah Parsons has two sacks in the the Commanders' first possession. The Cowboys don't have much to play for, but Parsons is doing work.

  • Liz Roscher

    Josh Allen's consecutive starts streak continues

    Bills QB Josh Allen played one play then promptly went to the sideline and put on the QB parka coat. His streak is secure.

  • Liz Roscher

    Whoops! These Saquon fans traveled a long way to watch him sit on the sideline

    Saquon Barkley is inactive today and won't be attempting to break Eric Dickerson's all-time single-season rushing record, despite being just 100 yards short.

    These fans apparently did not get the message. At least they look happy to be there.

  • Liz Roscher

    Simone Biles wearing enormous coat to support husband Jonathan Owens

    It is 16 degrees in Green Bay right now, but there's no way cold weather will stop Simone Biles from supporting her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, in his last game of the season.

    Wearing an enormous floor-length puffer coat (i.e. the fashionable version of the famous sideline parka cape), she was on the field pregame to wish Owens luck.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bucs' duck is back!

    Remember the mallard that landed on the field of Raymond James Stadium during the Buccaneers' victory over the Panthers in Week 17?

    The duck is back!

    Credit to Tampa's social media team for finding the weirdest yet somehow perfect music for this duck video.

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Texans vs. Titans

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Saints vs. Buccaneers

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Giants vs. Eagles

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Bills vs. Patriots

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Jaguars vs. Colts

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Bears vs. Packers

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Commanders vs. Cowboys

  • Liz Roscher

    Inactives: Panthers vs. Falcons