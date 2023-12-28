NFL Week 17 picks: Showdowns galore as Lions-Cowboys, Dolphins-Ravens square off

NFL logo Sam Farmer picks (Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-7 (.563); season 143-90 (.596). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-9-1 (.400); season 113-121-6 (.483). TV channels are for Los Angeles area. All times Pacific.

N.Y. Jets (6-9) at Cleveland (10-5)

Veteran Joe Flacco (15) has taken over as the Browns' starting quarterback late in the season and has been producing. (Ron Schwane / Associated Press)

Tonight, 5:15

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Browns by 7 1/2. O/U: 34 1/2.

The Browns can clinch a playoff spot with a win, and it’s their defense that will carry them over the line. They will be missing their clutch kicker, but they have the resurgent Joe Flacco at quarterback.

Prediction: Browns 21, Jets 13

Detroit (11-4) at Dallas (10-5)

Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) faces off against Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in a battle of NFC powers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 7, ESPN

Line: Cowboys by 6. O/U: 53 1/2.

Both teams have clinched playoff spots. After scoring at least 33 points for five consecutive weeks, the Cowboys have hit a scoring dip. The Dallas defense does just enough in this clash of NFC titans.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Lions 22

RAMS (8-7) at N.Y. Giants (5-10)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) has been on a roll in December. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Rams by 6 1/2. O/U: 42.

Tommy Devito was a great story for Giants, but Tyrod Taylor will start and is more dangerous. The Rams are on a roll and Matthew Stafford is playing quarterback about as well as it can be played.

Prediction: Rams 28, Giants 18

Miami (11-4) at Baltimore (12-3)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has lead the Ravens to the most wins in the NFL through Week 16. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Ravens by 3 1/2. O/U: 47.

It will be crisp in Baltimore but the forecast doesn’t call for wet weather when the AFC’s top two seeds meet. Miami has hit some snags on the road vs. good teams, and the Ravens keep getting it done.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 24

New England (4-11) at Buffalo (9-6)

Quarterback Josh Allen (17) had led the Bills to three consecutive wins after a 6-6 start. (Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bills by 11 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

When they met in Week 7, the Patriots collected one of their four wins. This could be reasonably close, but with the playoffs in reach the Bills are incentivized. Also, they’re home and riding a winning streak.

Prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 18

Atlanta (7-8) at Chicago (6-9)

The scrambling ability of Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) could be a problem for the Falcons defense. (Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 37 1/2.

The Falcons can be tough against the run, but Bears QB Justin Fields is the X-factor when he takes off. Both teams technically have a pulse. Chicago gets the edge at home against the up-and-down Falcons.

Prediction: Bears 21, Falcons 17

Tennessee (5-10) at Houston (8-7)

The Texans have missed quarterback C.J. Stroud (7), who has been out of action multiple weeks because of a concussion. (Maria Lysaker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Texans by 3 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

This was a three-point Houston win two weeks ago, but that was with Case Keenum at quarterback for the Texans. Now, Houston should be getting C.J. Stroud back, and the rookie ought to widen that gap.

Prediction: Texans 27, Titans 20

Shane Steichen has the Indianapolis Colts in playoff contention in his first season as head coach. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 43 1/2.

The surprising Raiders are coming off of a monumental win over Kansas City and could be primed for a letdown. The Colts have won a lot of close games, and they’re at home.

Prediction: Colts 24, Raiders 20

Carolina (2-13) at Jacksonville (8-7)

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) has been battling injuries for weeks. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Jaguars by 6 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

Trevor Lawrence is banged up and Carolina has shown brief flashes of life, so this could be interesting. But Jacksonville’s defense will take over, and the Jaguars can run it enough to pull away.

Prediction: Jaguars 24, Panthers 16

Arizona (3-12) at Philadelphia (11-4)

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense have been inconsistent over the last month. (Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Eagles by 10 1/2. O/U: 48.

The Eagles need a get-right game. Should have happened against the Giants last week, but Philadelphia let them back in with turnovers. Arizona can be a spoiler, but not in this matchup.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Cardinals 13

New Orleans (7-8) at Tampa Bay (8-7)

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) has been on a hot streak. (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Buccaneers by 3. O/U: 42.

The Buccaneers have won four in a row and have a ton of confidence. Baker Mayfield is playing like a top-10 quarterback. New Orleans was on the wrong end of a lopsided loss in first meeting.

Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Saints 20

Jacoby Brissett (12) gets the start at quarterback for the Commanders against the 49ers. (Brad Penner / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: 49ers by 13 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

Often, really good teams use a late-season loss as jet fuel that wakes them up and propels them into the playoffs. The spanking the 49ers took could do that. Tough front for Jacoby Brissett to face.

Prediction: 49ers 30, Commanders 13

Pittsburgh (8-7) at Seattle (8-7)

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had a successful start last week and gets another start in Seattle. (Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Seahawks by 3 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

Pittsburgh is coming off a commanding win over Cincinnati with Mason Rudolph at QB. Can Steelers pull off an encore against gritty Seattle coming off back-to-back three-point wins? Go home team.

Prediction: Seahawks 24, Steelers 18

CHARGERS (5-10) at Denver (7-8)

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham gets the start in Week 17 ahead of benched veteran Russell Wilson. (David Dermer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Broncos by 5 1/2. O/U: 38 1/2.

The Broncos have benched Russell Wilson for Jarrett Stidham. That indicates they are done with the Wilson experiment. The Chargers, in the midst of a lost season, showed a flicker of life against Buffalo.

Prediction: Chargers 17, Broncos 14

Cincinnati (8-7) at Kansas City (9-6)

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has performed admirably in place of injured starter Joe Burrow. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Chiefs by 7. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Chiefs have lost four of six and look to be circling the drain. Can they pull out of it? Injured Joe Burrow is usually a huge factor in these matchups, so there’s a lot of pressure on QB Jake Browning now.

Prediction: Chiefs 23, Bengals 21

The Packers will need to find a way to slow down star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Vikings by 1 1/2. O/U: 46 1/2.

The Vikings won handily in their first meeting, but that was with Kirk Cousins. This figures to be close, as both teams still have a playoff pulse, but Minnesota has a slight edge at home and wins a close one.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Packers 21





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.