Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the San Francisco 49ers. But there's still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, there's a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX as the 15th week of the 2024 regular season gets underway.

Here's a look at the broadcast maps for Week 15 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS early games

NFL Week 15 TV Map: CBS early

Chiefs at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Dolphins at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX early games

NFL Week 15 TV Map: FOX early

Commanders at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Cowboys at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Jets at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

CBS late games

NFL Week 15 TV Map: CBS late

Bills at Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Colts at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Patriots at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX late games

NFL Week 15 TV Map: FOX late

Steelers at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Buccaneers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL Week 15 TV coverage maps