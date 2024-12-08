NFL Week 14 scores: Steelers fully back on track with dominant win over Browns

The Browns pulled out a win against the Steelers two weeks ago, but not this time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it through their recent struggles and are now fully back on track. They defeated the Cleveland Browns 27-14 and are firing on all cylinders as they now solidify their position at the top of the AFC North.

It started after their Week 9 bye. The Steelers defeated the Washington Commanders 28-27, surviving by the skin of their teeth. They had another close win in Week 11, an 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 12, the Steelers lost to the Browns, a shocking 24-19 defeat that continued to highlight the increasing issues for the defense. They next survived a shootout against the Bengals, but Cincinnati made that one very interesting with some late scoring.

But on Sunday against the Browns, the Steelers wiped away any memory of that awful loss two weeks earlier. Russell Wilson, who has been steady (and occasionally brilliant) this season, threw two TDs and zero interceptions. The offense had multiple opportunities to flex, but the defense really showed up. They held the Browns to two touchdowns (one at the beginning, and one at the end when the game was already out of reach), sacked Browns QB Jameis Winston three times, and intercepted him twice.

This win gives Pittsburgh a 10-3 record (they're the first team in the AFC North to win 10 games in 2024), and drops the Browns to a mirror image 3-10.

