NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Cleveland Browns defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. But there's still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, there's a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX as the 12th week of the 2024 regular season gets underway.

Here's a look at the broadcast maps for Week 12 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS single games

Chiefs at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Buccaneers at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Titans at Texans, 4:05 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Broncos at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (BLUE)

FOX early games

Cowboys at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Lions at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX late games

49ers at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

